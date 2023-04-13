Construction of a health care facility without the required feasibility study in hand has created a standoff between city officials and others.
In October 2022, a building permit was issued for an urgent care facility, Med-Wise, without submission of the study. City building code for health care facilities states the study must be submitted, along with the application for a building permit.
City councilors corrected the potentially costly mistake, which they said was made by former city attorney Grant Lloyd, during a special meeting March 23.
The perceived ambiguity of the language in the code prompted Ray Hammons, city building inspector, to ask Lloyd if Med-Wise fell under the guise of a "medical facility," and whether a feasibility study was required. Hammons said he was told, "not at this time."
Lloyd has not responded to repeated phone messages requesting a statement as to why he believed the language of the health care facilities code was not applicable to an urgent care provider.
A study was submitted by Med-Wise two weeks prior to the March 23 meeting, and accepted by the planning department. It was an economic feasibility study completed for Med-Wise investors.
Councilors at that special meeting were asked by the administration to approve the striking of all language in the pertaining code so Med-Wise could be issued its final certificate of occupancy.
John Hammons, current city attorney, said in his legal opinion that Med-Wise was subject to the provisions of the health care facilities code requirements.
To rectify the mistake and allow Med-Wise to open for business, a section was added to the code, per Hammons’ recommendation, allowing any existing facilities in operation no later than March 24, 2023, to be grandfathered in. The Council approved the action.
A feasibility study for a business like Med-Wise would purportedly determine if the community as a whole would benefit or be harmed from a competing medical provider.
Some services Northeastern Health System offers, such as emergency room and ambulance service, don’t carry their full financial weight, officials explained.
“So if somebody comes in and starts picking off things like [imaging and surgery] services, there’s not going to be enough to cover the stuff that people need on a daily basis,” said Jim Berry, CEO for NHS. “If we’d had a feasibility study, we might have come in and said, 'Where are you going to do your imaging?' or 'Would you like to partner with that?' Or, 'Who's going to do your lab services? What about hospital privileges for your physicians?'”
Local firefighter Anthony Margarit, who is not a member of Cherokee Nation, said hewould be among those who could benefit from a new urgent care provider.
“When I have to use the hospital for something like stitches, I have to either pay $750 or drive to Muskogee or Tulsa,” said Margarit. “Med-Wise charges $150.”
An in-depth study would have given the city planning department a factual picture on the full impact of a new medical provider moving into the city, and the time and energy spent to rectify the mistake would have been avoided.
“If I had not gotten involved, they were headed for a legal situation. The city would have been liable for any damages because [Med-Wise] had a permit,” said Brian Berry, attorney for Med-Wise.
A meeting between Med-Wise and NHS fleshed out the details of how the two medical providers would work together into the future.
“There are services they can’t provide that we do. And there was reason to collaborate,” said Jim Berry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.