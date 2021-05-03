Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.