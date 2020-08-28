Members of the Nasturtium Garden Club stay active during the spring and summer, and host workshops during the colder months.
"Every week, we've been on Main Street weeding, mulching, and doing some planting. Sometimes, we have to add a few things here and there to add color," said Sandy Fitzgerald, club member. "We volunteer at least once a week out there with our hands in the dirt."
Members of the decades-old club help with the Muskogee Avenue parklets and select winners for the monthly Yard of the Month and Business Landscape Awards.
As with most organizations, especially ones with older adults in them, the gardeners scaled back on their work days.
Recently, though, in early mornings, Nasturtium members have been spotted in their club T-shirts working on the parklets and in Sequoyah City Park.
The club takes care of at least five of the parklets - or bumpouts - and assists with others.
"The Garden Club will come in and tweek stuff and add plants if needed," said Lesli Payne, NGC historian and Business Landscape Award committee member.
All of the parklets sponsored by businesses or organizations are watered by the Tahlequah Parks Department and volunteers. Members of the Garden Club don't water each one, but acknowledge that a lack of water can ruin the small gardens.
One of the recent Nasturtium projects was to plant pink drift roses in the arch bed on the Sequoyah City Park hillside. The bed is nestled between two beds of grape myrtles. Next week, the group will be out planting monkey grass in the middle of the garden.
One request for assistance the Garden Club received this summer was from Mayor Sue Catron. After a year of preparations, the project is complete.
The Mayor's Garden is the old kiddie pool at the Tahlequah skate park. The Park Department replaced the soil, as it was a hard clay, according to Fitzgerald.
"It's filling in nicely. It's a beautiful addition to the skate park," she said. "I told some skaters that we planted it for them, and to take good care of it and make sure other skaters don't vandalize it."
The garden features ornamental grasses, pink salvia, purple heart, lantana confetti, periwinkle, and other flowers.
"It's definitely a garden for butterflies and bees," said Fitzgerald.
The Nasturtium Garden Club has also assisted with landscaping Habitat for Humanity houses.
"Habitat builds the garden. We look at it and see what would be good and let our donors know," said Fitzgerald.
A number of Cherokee County nurseries, growers, and businesses donate to the club.
"A lot of local places will donate to help beautify the community," said Payne.
"It's nice when they're involved in the community efforts, especially when they're a large chain."
Two Nasturtium committees handle the yard and landscape awards, normally choosing two properties to spotlight every month from May to September. They haven't done that this season.
"We will probably acknowledge a few this month," said Fitzgerald about the Business Landscape Awards.
Members traditionally begin having monthly meetings in September, but will resume them in October this year. A potluck meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, in the Brookside House in Sequoyah City Park.
"Visitors are certainly welcome," said Fitzgerald. "We've gotten quite a few new members. It's really nice because some of us are getting to be seniors."
Meetings usually involve a presentation or project from a member or a guest, and members often share plants with the group.
"Sometimes it's a Garden Club member who has a speciality and they'll share that," said Payne.
Nasturtium has several master gardeners, who have taken classes and been certified.
Payne said that a lot of members have been in for 30-plus years and aren't able to get out into the garden beds as much, but they help out in other ways.
"People think the Garden Club is tea time, but we're very community based," she said. "It helps younger people get involved and learning about gardening."
Get involved
For information about the Nasturtium Garden Club, visit the Facebook page, call the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, which they are a member of, or call master gardener Barbara Partak at 918-456-9345.
