A new traveling exhibit featuring collaborative works by over 20 Indigenous artists, including five Cherokee Nation citizens, has made its second stop in Tahlequah.
Each piece in “Collective Wisdom” is a collaboration between two or more artists. Chickasaw Nation citizen and artist Billy Hensley curated the exhibit – his first foray into doing something like this.
“The first [pieces] were with me and other artists. I just picked different people that I admired or wanted to collaborate with,” said Hensley. “When I thought about doing the exhibition that's when I thought about letting everyone collaborate together one or two or three more artists at a time.”
For most of his collaborations, Hensley started with the canvas and would work on the background.
“I tried not to take over the whole painting,” he said. “I tried to leave room for more work.”
Some of the artists Hensley collaborated with for the exhibit include Cherokee citizen Roy Boney Jr. for “The Shifter” and Chickasaw citizens Brenda Kingery and Margaret Wheeler for “Tochina,” which means “three” in Chickasaw. “Tochina” is Hensley’s favorite piece in the show.
“[Kingery and Wheeler] are my mentors in a way and it was fun getting to work with both of them and seeing they could do with the canvas,” he said. “I think it turned out really well.”
Hensley said seeing two styles mix was a unique aspect of the pieces in this show.
“You're not gonna see that kind of work anywhere else and I think everyone that collaborated did really, really good job,” he said.
“Collective Wisdom” is being hosted at the Gallery at Cherokee Springs until Feb. 25. Many of the works are done in multiple mediums, like printing-making over a woven piece or paint on vinyl.
I think that the level of expertise with each artist really played a part in the success of each piece,” said Callie Chunestudy, cultural programs and events project manager for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “All of the artists in this show are well-seasoned, have achieved a certain level of mastery of their craft, and all have a really good sense of design. So when they were working together they were able to achieve some really cohesive pieces.”
What's next
The show will be on tour until 2024 with stops at The ARTesian Gallery and Studios in Sulphur April 8 through May 31, followed by Red Earth Gallery in Oklahoma City July 5 through Sept. 1 and the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas in November.
