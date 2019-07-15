The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation will accept College Housing Assistance Program applications for the fall 2019 semester July 29-Aug. 9.
The College Housing Assistance Program is a Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act-funded program designed to help low income Native American students secure safe and affordable housing while seeking a first-time bachelor's degree. Program participants must also maintain full-time student status at an accredited institute of higher education.
Eligible applicants must be a member of a federally recognized tribe and be a resident in the Cherokee Nation jurisdictional area. Applicants must also meet NAHASDA income guidelines, as well as other eligibility requirements according to the College Housing Assistance Program policy. Priority will be given to Cherokee Nation citizens and students who were served on the program the previous semester.
Applications are available at www.hacn.org or any Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation office location.
For more information, contact 918-456-5482.
