OKMULGEE -- Last week, the College of the Muscogee Nation will showcased its Mvskoke language certification program at the TCU Native Languages Conference. Tribal colleges and universities from across the country convened virtually to discuss practical solutions to strengthen Native languages and learn from successful programs like those at CMN.
"We are proud of our instructors and staff who have developed a leading program among tribal colleges and universities," said College of the Muscogee Nation President Dr. Monte Randall. "Language revitalization is vital to the success of our school. Reinforcing identity leads to better retention, graduation, and employment for our students."
CMN Native American studies and language instructor Norma Marshall shared with attendees how she has developed the program over the past 15 years.
"It has been intensive study and research, and living the language, history, and culture," she said. "It has been my life since I could walk and talk. I just incorporated my daily living experiences as a Mvskoke first language speaker into the curriculum that I've built."
Current and future students interested in language degree and certificate programs at CMN can visit their website at https://cmn.edu for more information.
The College of the Muscogee Nation is Oklahoma's premier tribal college, offering excellent degree programs and robust student services to develop graduates into formidable leaders in both tribal and non-tribal sectors.
