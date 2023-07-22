OKMULGEE – The College of the Muscogee Nation is proud to announce that its president, Dr. Monte Randall, was named as a commissioner with the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching in the newly established Carnegie Postsecondary Commission.
He will serve a two-year appointment alongside a cohort of other innovative leaders who work to elevate low-income and first-generation students in the college-to-career pipeline.
The Carnegie Foundation’s commission will identify the most effective ways to propel college graduates into meaningful careers. For two years, the panel will focus on discovering key information to provoke important discussion, inform future decisions, and guide implementation of bold solutions. The goal is to develop actionable recommendations and models for postsecondary institutions that will result in college students achieving postsecondary education goals.
Randall said he will use his time on the commission to advocate for tribal colleges and universities to be on a level playing field along with other minority serving institutions. He believes having candid conversations to address disparities will educate peers on issues Indian Country faces in educational systems. He hopes to bring forward issues, such as the classification system that impacts education funding mechanisms and the TCU accreditation process, the importance of programs and initiatives such as language revitalization, and elevating environmental work that TCUs and Indigenous peoples have been performing for millennia.
To learn more about The College of the Muscogee Nation, visit: https://cmn.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.