The adult coloring class “Color Me Stress-Free” met for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Tahlequah Public Library, where participants scribbled away the woes of the world with a rainbow of hues.
Library assistant Pam Davis said coloring in a tranquil setting can help some adults to relax. She said adult coloring has increased in popularity in the past several years, with more adult coloring books coming into circulation.
“You’re focusing on something. You’re getting your mind off of whatever your stresses are,” said Davis.
The library provides supplies and a calming atmosphere for the coloring class. The supplies include gel pens, colored pencils, crayons, and adult coloring books. Davis said individuals are allowed to bring their own supplies if they prefer.
To help further the calming experience, individuals are provided with tea and tranquil music, and sounds are played while participants color. Davis said she will be changing out books, depending on the seasons, and will be increasing and adding to her supplies as the class progresses.
Class participant Melinda Jones said this was the first time she had ever attended a class at the library. She believes any age range can participate in this activity, with the correct type of materials.
“For kids, it helps to improve dexterity, especially when they’re doing it with older people. For adults, it’s like a chance to not have to think about the adult things of life and just get to relax,” she said.
Diane Giddeon, a frequent library event attendee, said the opportunity to enjoy something free, like the library's classes, is hard to come by. The coloring class is different from most of the library’s classes, she said, as it is based on relaxation for participants.
Jean Havens said she tried the adult coloring when it first started to come about.
“I think if you focus your mind on something besides your thoughts, you can kind of let go for a while,” said Havens.
She said the difference between adults and kids when it comes to coloring is that kids tend to be more free with how they color, while adults home in on the design and layout.
“I think it is a way to touch the artistic side, and it is also a way to get away from your everyday thoughts that bombard you,” said Havens.
Check it out
“Color Me Stress Free” will meet every third Thursday of the month at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
