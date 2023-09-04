Cherokee County 4-H has hit the ground running this year and are doing great things already.
The fair is fast approaching, and 4-H members have already been working hard to represent themselves in this year’s contests. Aug. 1 officially starts the new year for 4-H’ers, which closely falls with the start of school but that hasn’t kept our clubs from getting going.
This last week I was able to call on these clubs to help set up the new livestock arena. I was so proud to have kids from 4-H in Action, Teen Leaders, Shooting Sports, and the Riders Club out there pushing brooms and unboxing tables. It wasn’t just the kids, parents, and leaders were right there beside the kids helping too. What would have taken us all day to do was completed in about an hour and the place was shining.
The best part is these same kids will be showing up next week to enter their exhibits, show their animals, or will just be stopping by to see their friends and will know they had a hand in making the fair happen.
Our Cherokee County Riders Club has been growing in numbers and will be representing at the fair’s horse show this year. Events at the horse show will include halter classes, trail obstacle course, pole bending, and barrel racing. This year’s event will be held at Gulager Springs Arena on Saturday, Sept. 9 starting at 7 p.m., registration starts at 6 p.m.
After this show, we will be meeting in November officially to do club business and start an educational series about our horses. If you are interested in the horse club, I highly recommend checking out the horse show.
After the fair, Cherokee County 4-H will be attending the annual Youth in Action Conference from Oct. 11-13. This conference focuses on teaching our youth about leadership and how to take roles to help their community. It will be held at Fin and Feather Resort at Lake Tenkiller and youth seventh grade and up will be attending from all over the 4-H northeast district of Oklahoma.
Every year during the conference, the youth do a service project to help others in some way. This year they will be making sock puppets for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma. The kids will hear from guest speakers and attend workshops throughout the days at the resort. They will also get to have fun competing in a voice competition, playing a few games, and of course, attending a 4-H dance in the evenings.
You can sign up for 4-H anytime, and I can answer questions, just call or come by the extension office. We have only been going for a month and have no intention of slowing down.
Carolan Schaefer is the 4-H educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
