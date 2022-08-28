COLUMN: 4-H offers frugal fashion contest

Frugal and thrifty are two words that are often used interchangeably. However, they do have different meanings.
Frugal emphasizes simple, as well as inexpensive. Thrifty is inexpensive and not necessarily simple. Someone who is thrifty may find an expensive item at a lower cost. Someone who is frugal isn't necessarily looking for the expensive item; they are looking for simplicity.
Each year, during the Cherokee County Fair OHCE and 4-H members participate in the Fashion Revue. We also have one class in the contest that changes annually. This year there will be a frugal fashion class for OHCE and a class for 4-H members to participate in as well. The purpose of this class is for OHCE and 4-H members to demonstrate their ability to be a thrifty consumer. A thrifty consumer considers the quality of the product as well as the value of the garment or item. As a consumer you research the product before purchasing. A purchase isn't necessarily a good deal if it doesn't live up to the expectations of use or quality. Other factors to consider when choosing your ensemble for this contest are whether the item is in good condition. Does the item add color or texture to your "look"? Is the item going to benefit other clothing in your wardrobe?
The goal of the Frugal Fashion class is to assemble a complete ensemble from items purchased at a thrift/consignment store/garage sale and/or similar source. Only clothes that are visible [not undergarments] and accessories are to be included in the finished ensemble. Shoes should also be included in the final cost. The "Frugal Fashion" class may include school or casual wear, dress wear, or special occasion wear. We have a simple budget form to be completed to compete in this class. Stop by the Extension office if you are interested in learning more about the Cherokee County Fair. If you would like to join OHCE or 4-H to compete in this event, we can assist you with enrolling in either organization.
To schedule a program about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, OHCE contact me at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
