Often the question is asked "What is the best tree to plant?" There is no single tree that is the only one to plant. All trees have their benefits and drawbacks. Even if the perfect tree existed, the world would be a boring place if that was the only tree to occupy our landscape.
Although not asked quite as often but just as important is "what tree not to plant?" Some trees are just messy. Others won't tolerate the Oklahoma climate. Recent ice accumulations have revealed the trees that are less able to withstand the freezing rain. All trees have their drawbacks, but most still find their way into our yards and pastures.
However, there is one tree that stands out as a "do not plant" tree. Ash trees have been very popular for a long time. They are a hardwood tree that grows relatively fast. In the past, there has been a couple of insects and a couple of diseases that affected a small percentage of the trees.
In 2002, the emerald ash borer was discovered in Michigan. It was a death notice for ash trees. Since 2002, it has killed 30 million trees in Michigan, and has spread to eleven other states. Missouri has had the emerald ash borer since September 2008. EAB was found in Oklahoma in 2016. It is projected that EAB will kill 7.5 billion ash trees in North America.
Emerald ash borer is a native of Russia, Japan, and China. It is thought to have been brought in by overseas cargo shipments.
The adult EAB does very little damage to the tree. The larvae of the EAB destroy the vascular system and the trees die. Fortunately the EAB has been limited to ash trees. That is reason enough not to plant any of the Fraxinus genus that ash trees are a part of.
If you have an ash tree in your landscape, it is probably just a matter of time till the EAB finds its way to your trees.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
