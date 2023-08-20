I grew up in a small ranching town where almost everyone had a horse.
We had an enclosed roping arena in the middle of town and would have monthly ropings during the colder months to keep us entertained. As a kid, I would ride most evenings after school, and that is how I learned about 4-H.
In my community we had a strong 4-H riding club that hosted playdays for us kids. We had five communities we would rotate through and compete in events, such as barrels and poles. When we weren’t competing, we were having monthly meetings and learning how to do different things with our horses, such as opening gates from the saddle or teaching them to sidestep. The 4-H club is where I learned how to clean my horse’s hooves and do other basic grooming tasks.
Now that I work with 4-H, I have learned that was a small part of the horse project and the competitions that exist for them. Kids don’t have to compete to learn about their horse. If they don’t like timed events, there are show events as well. Ultimately, the project is about learning about the animal and taking responsibility for another living thing. It isn’t just feeding it and watering it, but learning about illnesses, how to train, what equipment to use, and so much more.
What I grew up doing was known as the timed events: barrel racing, pole bending, and stakes racing. These events include running your horse at full speed to complete a pattern of some sort and are what most people see at rodeos or playdays. It takes skill, training, and a little bit of fearlessness, and while certainly fun, they aren’t for everyone nor every horse.
What I am learning about now is halter showing and other western class events, like reining, boxing, and horsemanship. These events focus more on the horse and skills other than speed. Some focus on the confirmation, the build of the horse, while others require the horse to be trained to complete a certain task. Events, such as these, along with barrel racing will be at this year’s county fair on Sept. 9. All these events are about the horse and their connection with their rider, be it in the saddle or on the ground.
The horse has been in our lives for years. They were our main source of transportation before the automobile, they were harnessed for power long before steam, and they are a confidant to many people such as me, who love them like a best friend and form a strong connection.
Cherokee County 4-H Riders is the horse club for the county and is meeting Monday, Aug. 21 at the Community Building from 4:30-5:30 p.m. We will be learning about halter class showing and showmanship. If you would like to learn more, feel free to contact me at the extension office.
Carolan Schaefer is the 4-H educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
