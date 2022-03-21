COLUMN: A plan for the future of NSU

One of the guiding documents for Northeastern State University is our Strategic Plan. The current plan started in 2015 and will sunset in June 2023. This document includes a mission statement, vision statement, core values, institutional objectives and quality service standards. It was front and center during the Higher Learning Commission site visit in October 2021. Our Strategic Plan was fundamental to our success in achieving reaccreditation by the HLC through 2032.
We have begun the planning phase for our next Strategic Plan. The Cabinet has appointed a steering committee to lead this initial effort. It is led by Dr. Cari Keller and includes Dr. Richard Reif, Administration and Finance; Dr. Kim Williams, Academic Affairs; Brian Manley, University Relations; Peggy Glenn, Alumni and Foundation; and Dr. Kelly Jo Larsen, Student Affairs. We certainly appreciate key people in leadership positions who have generously shared their expertise. To date, we have been gathering information via a campus survey and listening sessions on our campuses in Tahlequah, Muskogee and Broken Arrow.
As I have met with various constituency groups, I have asked each person to help us create an innovative, imaginative and inspirational plan. When we fully embrace these words, we will have institutional priorities and objectives that are appropriate and measurable.
A timeline to guide our efforts has been approved and implemented. From now until May 2022, we will complete an institutional scan, divisional SWOT analysis and identify priorities. In June and July, we will review our current Mission, Vision and Values. From August to October, we will articulate strategic goals, outcomes, key performance indicators and adopt reporting deadlines. In January 2023, we will host a data review day. Following this day and continuing through July 2023, we will circulate the new plan for review, examine budget implications and develop communication strategies. The new Strategic Plan will be launched on July 1, 2023.
The pandemic and technology have accelerated the pace of change in all aspects of life. They have certainly changed the landscape in which higher education fulfills its core mission of educating students and preparing them for the professional workforce. NSU remains committed to providing our diverse communities with lifelong learning through a broad array of undergraduate, graduate and professional doctoral degree programs. With high expectations for student success, the university provides: quality teaching, challenging curricula, research and scholarly activities, immersive learning opportunities, and service to local and professional communities.
Yogi Berra said, “If you don’t know where you are going, you might wind up someplace else.” To those who love NSU and genuinely care about our success, please rest assured that we will know where we are going.
Dr. Steve Turner is president of Northeastern State University.
