COLUMN: A stroll through campus

I love late spring and summer in Oklahoma as I prefer hotter weather rather than cold.
One of my simple joys is walking around the campus for exercise after a long day in the office. Over the years, I have mapped out different routes throughout the campus, and regardless of the selected path, my walks are always relaxing and visually stunning. The remarkable number and variety of trees, the topographical changes, and the number of renovation and construction projects make each walk unique and informative. Things change almost daily. That being said, it is also wonderful to walk around a building with a 133-year-old history.
With the completion of the Wilson Hall renovation, I have been able to walk along the new sidewalks on the west end and north side. Not only are they smooth, level, and wide, but they also bear evidence of a tradition that began 70 years ago. As you carefully look down and ahead, you will see the imprints of leaves pressed into the sidewalks.
The tradition of imprinting leaves into new sidewalks began when the construction of the new “Auditorium and Fine Arts Building” was wrapping up in the spring of 1952. During construction of the sidewalk in front of the new auditorium, Denver Bedwell, associate professor of biology, asked Herbert Harris, foreman of the concrete crew, to trowel leaves into the concrete as it was being poured and finished. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and the tradition of imprinting leaves into new sidewalks on the Tahlequah campus began.
For the NSU family, we know these “imprints” were the motivation to name the alumni magazine Imprints.
The imprints in the new sidewalks around Wilson Hall remind us of the importance of traditions, anniversaries, and other special events. May 7 and March 6 are important dates at NSU. The NSU faithful know the Cherokee National Female Seminary opened on May 7, 1851, and transitioned to Northeastern State Normal School on March 6, 1909. The Fight Song written by Band Director Henri Minsky in 1933 and the Alma Mater – Steve Wiles, 1986 – are important too.
For our students, Rookie Bridge Camp – a two-day event to help students transition from high school to college – and the Freshman Coin Walk are fantastic traditions.
Another tradition of summer at NSU is the opportunity to have outstanding entertainment in an intimate setting. Since 1983, the River City Players have taken the stage to perform a wide range of country and classic rock music. This year is no exception.
Last week, the programs for 2022 debuted. Guests can attend four performances each Thursday to Saturday through July 23. I hope you will support the performing arts by buying tickets and attending Country Vinyl – Friday and Saturday evenings – and Rock n Roll Vinyl – Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons. I also hope you enjoy the much improved exterior lighting at the Playhouse on the NE corner of Muskogee and Downing Avenues.
NSU has everything from imprinted sidewalks to coin walks and fight songs to country songs. I hope we enjoy these traditions as we meander our way through summer.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
