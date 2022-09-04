COLUMN: Addressing mental health needs in families

The past couple of years have been stressful, and while mental health issues have always been common, there has been a significant increase in mental health conditions in both adults and children since the pandemic.
Many issues we are seeing deal with anxiety and depression. This highlights the increased need for attention for maintaining mental health and well-being and finding solutions to recognize and address mental health challenges. Starting with the family unit is good because it creates a solid foundation for both preventative processes and mobilizing resources when needed.
Research indicates parents are experiencing burnout at a higher rate and balancing increased work demands outside of the home, especially post-COVID, exacerbates this process. Add in other stressors, such as single parenting, parents with mental health issues, and children with mental health issues - ADHD, anxiety, depression - significantly increases the susceptibility to burnout.
Parental burnout is leading to increased parent mental health issues, which can lead to using maladaptive coping mechanisms, including substance abuse, and using more punitive discipline practices with children. When there is a breakdown in the parenting system, there are ripple effects in how relationships are managed.
Burnout also affects adults' ability to effectively parent their children. This can result in child behavioral disruptions, externalization of stress, and engaging in attention-seeking behaviors. It can also cause children to internalize stress and feel isolated, therefore often leading to anxiety and depression.
Recognizing and intervening in the burnout process is key to improving both parent and child mental health outcomes. For parents to address their own burnout, they must schedule time for their partner/significant other; practice setting and holding boundaries and saying no when possible; take time for self-care, especially exercise, sleep, mindfulness, and hobbies; and stay connected to other adults.
When dealing with adolescents, parents need to hold their boundaries and identify rules/expectations that are important to them, then let go of as many other things as possible. It is important to be available to talk with adolescents on their own terms and try not to push for interactions. However, try to spend time on hobbies with your kids to create the possibility for interactions. Also, acknowledging and validating children's emotions helps them understand their experiences are real, understood, and accepted.
Other ideas include being available to your teens and reminding them they are safe and not alone; get to know your teens' friends and dating partners by allowing them to spend time at your home; and rebuilding connections with your teens. Strategies for parents with preadolescent children include having regular routines for waking up, going to school, and bedtime, because this provides children with a sense of predictability and safety. Work to verbally acknowledge your children's emotions, thoughts, beliefs, and experiences. This doesn't mean you agree with them but instead shows you acknowledge the children have their own thoughts and feelings and those experiences are real.
Identify activities your children enjoy and join them in their play. As with older children, set your boundaries according to what's important to you and let go of other things. It is important to balance parental warmth with firm boundaries; however, discipline behavior and not emotions. Discipline is an opportunity to teach rather than punish.
It is important for parents to be a calm presence. This doesn't mean not ever feeling sad, angry, or disappointed. Parents need to acknowledge the emotion in themselves but when expressing it, do so in a respectful and calm manner. This models to your children how to behave when experiencing uncomfortable emotions.
Parents must realize they have to help themselves before they can be their best selves when parenting. This means taking care of your own needs as a parent, including getting professional help when needed to manage burnout, relationship issues, and mental health challenges.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
