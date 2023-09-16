Staying properly hydrated is very important for our health.
But drinking your calories can lead to excessive weight gain. “Hidden” calories in beverages can come from fat, sugar, or alcohol and often contain other additives that have little to no nutritional value. Rethink your drink and make smart beverage choices to stay hydrated and healthy.
Oklahoma is one of the most obese states in the nation. Oklahoma ranks fourth worst in the nation for obesity, with an adult obesity prevalence of 36.8% and a climbing adolescent obesity rate of 17.3% for Oklahoma high schoolers.
The main contributors to being overweight or obese is unhealthy food choices, inactive lifestyles, and tobacco use. Another major factor? The overconsumption of sugar-sweetened beverages. Drinks are full of sugar and empty calories. In fact, one 12-ounce soda contains 10 packets of sugar, amounting to 160 calories. A 6.75-ounce juice box contains five packets of sugar. A 32-ounce sports drink contains nine packets of sugar. Get this, a 16-ounce energy drink contains up to 16 packets of sugar.
Sugar-sweetened beverages are the single largest source of calories and added sugar in the U.S. diet. In other parts of the world, particularly developing countries, sugary drink consumption is rising dramatically due to widespread urbanization and beverage marketing. Many young adult Oklahomans ages 18–34 drink at least one sugar sweetened beverage per day. That is more than any other state in the U.S., according to the CDC. The amount of sugar consumed by most Oklahoma young adults conservatively adds up to about 21 million pounds of added sugar per year.
It can be easy to make healthy, low-calorie beverage choices. First, go homemade. Not only will making your own smoothie and coffee save you money, it will also spare you excess calories. Making homemade beverages puts you in control and allows you to cut back on added sugar, fat, and additives. Also, try making simple substitutions, such as use skim milk in your coffee instead of creamer, or use fresh lemon in your water instead of a sugary lemonade mix. If you keep your ingredients simple and add a little creativity, making smart beverage choices will become natural.
So, the next time you consider drinking a beverage think about the amount of sugar in that drink and the cost to purchase, but also factor in the cost of medical expenses in the future if you continue to make sugary choices. The cost of obesity in Oklahoma is $1.72 billion in medical expenditures per year. The individual cost of obesity in Oklahoma is $400 per person each year.
For more information or to schedule an educational program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, and parenting education, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.