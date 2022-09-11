COLUMN: Alternative feed for livestock can save money

As feed prices remain high, it leaves more people looking for alternative feeds and forages for their animals.
The first question that needs to be asked is, what is available? To get that answer, you will have to step out of the common mindset of feedstuffs because, like humans, animals can capitalize on the nutrient value of an enormous array of products and byproducts. For instance, dairies in Kansas feeding chocolate, a Nebraska grower using ice cream sprinkles and French fries, or an Illinois feeder using discarded candy from a nearby candy factory. These may be extreme examples but for some producers these untraditional feedstuffs may provide a viable option for supplying nutrients.
Once options have been identified, it is time to look at a guaranteed or sample analysis and costs. The cheapest feedstuff available is not always the most cost effective.
Below are some concerns that need to be considered when looking at alternative feeds or forages.
• Economics. Be sure to look at the total cost, initial cost plus freight, on a dry matter basis. Break those costs down even further to cost per pound of Crude Protein and per pound of Total Digestible Nutrients.
• Nutritional value. The variation in the nutrient composition is great between byproducts but also within a byproduct. For instance, if you were to look up the nutritional CP of corn gluten feed it would say about 22%, but the truth is that value is an average and it could vary from load to load of product as much as 19% to 32%.
• Additional nutrients required. Most byproducts tend to be high in phosphorus, therefore it would be required to add additional calcium to the ration to keep the appropriate calcium to phosphorus ratio of 2:1.
• Limitations. Most ingredients have feeding limitations associated with them, either due to a toxicity, palatability, moisture content, or something else.
• Handling and storage. Ingredients can be offered in any shape or form. Be sure to have the equipment and facilities to handle alternative feedstuffs.
Feeding alternative feeds can be an economical relief, but it is highly suggested to do your homework on the ingredients and have samples tested before making a financial investment.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
