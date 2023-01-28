COLUMN: American Heart Month is swiftly approaching

American Heart Month is observed in February annually in the United States.
After a request from Congress, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed the first American Heart Health Month in February 1964. It has been celebrated in the U.S. every year since. This month raises awareness about heart disease and helps people learn ways they can protect their heart health. Now is the time to make diet and lifestyle changes to help ensure your heart is at its healthiest.
Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says about every 25 seconds an American will have a coronary event, and approximately one person every minute will die from one. In 2010, an estimated 785,000 Americans had a new coronary attack, and about 470,000 had a recurrent attack. The chance of developing coronary heart disease can be reduced by taking steps to prevent and control factors that put people at greater risk.
By developing good eating habits, being physically active, taking advantage of preventive screenings, and avoiding tobacco, individuals can significantly reduce the onset and burden of heart disease. Eating a heart-healthy diet and choosing to live a heart-healthy lifestyle will be helpful and beneficial for individuals. Keep in mind that a healthy heart is not just about what goes on your plate. Get up and get moving to improve your heart health. Participate in at least 30 minutes of aerobic physical activity each day. Maintain a healthy weight and keep an eye on portion size. Also, stay away from tobacco products.
The Cherokee County Health Department Health Educator Nikki Murray and I will begin a Diabetes Prevention Program on Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. While these classes will focus on diabetes prevention, they will also be beneficial for anyone interested in becoming healthier in general.
Participants will learn how to make an action plan and log their activity and food consumption for 16 weeks. Then we will meet monthly to finish out the year-long program to provide assistance for the participants continued efforts to live healthier lives.
For more information or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or OHCE, contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
