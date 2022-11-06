COLUMN: Be cautious of deer while driving

An estimated population of the deer in Oklahoma is around 750,000.
Often if you are driving in between the times of dusk to dawn, you may see deer scamper across the road or standing patiently nearby. In 2020, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported 836 accidents on Oklahoma roads that involved deer. This number is up from 2019, when the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported 711 accidents on Oklahoma roads that involved deer.
From October to December, bucks are actively searching for does that are in estrus. This is typically referred to as "the rut," and it usually has its peak activity around mid-November. Deer are less cautious about crossing roads when rutting; bucks are interested in mating and does are trying to avoid them. This can happen at any time of the day, but we see more activity from sunset through the early hours after sunrise.
There is no fool proof way of preventing deer-vehicle collisions. A deer-vehicle collision typically results in the death of the deer and damage to the vehicle. Unfortunately, it can also cause injury to the motorist. Most people injured in these events are not wearing their seatbelts. The best thing drivers can do during these times is to take precautionary steps to avoid collisions.
Drivers must be vigilant in early morning and evening hours when the deer are most active. Deer like to move in groups, so if you see one on the side of the road, slow down and be aware there could be more nearby. High beam headlights can be used to illuminate hiding deer, especially their eyes, but should only be used when there is no oncoming traffic.
Be alert and drive with caution when you are moving through a deer crossing zone, such as areas where the road crosses a stream or where dense vegetation is near. No one really wants to hit a deer, but it is not worth the risk of injuring yourself or other people. If deer do enter the roadway, apply brakes steadily and try to reduce your speed in a controlled deceleration before impact. Swerving could cause an accident with another motorist, or cause you to lose control of your own vehicle.
If you do hit a deer, get as far off the road as possible if it is safe to do so. Use your hazard lights and watch out for other traffic. If your car is too damaged to drive the remainder of your journey, then call a tow truck or your insurance agency for assistance.
If an injured deer is still alive, then do not approach or touch the animal. A frightened or wounded animal can act suddenly and potentially cause harm to those nearby. Instead, call an Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation game warden for guidance. If a deer's body is a road hazard, then call Oklahoma Highway Patrol or the local sheriff's office to have it cleared.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
