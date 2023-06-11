The weather is warm enough to go outside. I am seeing more and more people outside and enjoying the fresh air and warm sunshine. However, being outdoors in the tall grass or wooded areas also comes with the risk of finding a tick on you.
Ticks transmit a greater diversity of disease-causing organisms to wildlife, domesticated animals, and humans than any other vector arthropod. Ticks are also known to cause paralysis, toxicosis, and allergic reactions. Tick bites can cause dermatitis — an itching, swelling, inflamed condition of the skin — on the host.
Ticks have four “developmental” or life cycle stages: the egg, larva, nymph, and adult. Larvae are sometimes called seed ticks and are slightly smaller than a pin head. Nymphs are larger than a pin head. Adults and nymphs have eight legs, while larvae have six legs .
There are two main categories of ticks: Argasidae — soft ticks — and Ixodidae, hard ticks. Soft ticks blood-feed quickly — within an hour. Hard ticks blood-feed for several days to weeks for the adult ticks. Ticks have a hard outer layer that encloses all their organs and allows the tick withstand environmental stresses. Most of a tick’s life is spent seeking a host. Some tick life stages survive for a few years without finding a host and taking a blood meal.
The life cycle and seasonal activity for each tick species vary considerably. Depending on the species, ticks are classified as one-, two, and three-host tick. Each stage takes a blood meal, with the exception of eggs. After the female completes feeding, she will drop from the host and lay eggs on the ground in masses ranging from several hundred to thousands, then dies. The eggs hatch and the larvae crawl onto the vegetation and transfer to a suitable host as it passes.
The best way to prevent tick-borne disease is to prevent ticks from attaching and feeding for long periods. Notably, less than 1% of the ticks are infected with pathogens. Ticks must be attached and feed for several days in order to transmit disease. Do not panic if you find a tick attached. If you find a tick on you follow these steps to safely remove it:
• Use fine tip tweezers to grasp the tick at the surface of the skin.
• Pull the tick out with a slow steady pull. Do not twist or jerk the tick out.
• Dispose of tick by putting it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag/container, wrapping it in tape, or flushing it down the toilet.
Do not try to remove ticks with a match or other hot objects, as this is likely to cause a burn. In addition, folk methods of using alcohol and Vaseline to suffocate the tick are not effective. The goal is to remove the tick as safely and quickly as possible. We do not want to wait for it to back out on its own.
If you have questions or want to hear about alpha-gal in relation to ticks contact the OSU Extension Offices at 918-456-6163 or look for our recorded video on our Facebook page.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
