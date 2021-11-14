COLUMN: Brucellosis and pseudorabies testing in swine

Some show swine owners and swine producers wonder why the state of Oklahoma requires testing of swine brucellosis and pseudorabies, despite positive test numbers being zero in commercial swine in recent years.
From Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, the USDA Wildlife Services surveyed feral swine populations in Oklahoma. Their surveys found that feral swine populations in counties in Southeastern Oklahoma tested positive for swine brucellosis and pseudorabies 20-25 percent of the time. Furthermore, neighboring Muskogee and Sequoyah counties' feral swine populations tested positive 16-20 percent of the time. In this survey, positive cases were not confirmed in Cherokee County, but that does not mean they are not present; they just were not accounted for in the specimens that were sampled.
Swine brucellosis is an infectious disease that causes abortion, sterility, lameness, paralysis, and stillborn or mummified piglets. There is no vaccine or treatment for this disease, so prevention is the best method of control. Swine brucellosis is transmitted by ingestion of infected tissues, fluids - urine, semen, etc. - or by infected boars during the mating process. Pseudorabies is a virus that causes reproductive issues - abortion and stillbirths - as well as respiratory issues.
While there is a vaccine available for viral control, it requires USDA approval for use and is often only used to assist in outbreak control efforts. Again, prevention is the best method of control. Pseudorabies is spread primarily through animal-to-animal contact, as well as through reproductive contact. It can also be spread on equipment, clothes, and boots, from herd to herd.
Biosecurity is the best method of control. Have your swine tested before travel to and from shows. Sanitize your equipment. Be sure to sanitize your clothes and boots after use, particularly if you have been mucking around in the woods where feral swine are in great numbers. Pay attention to your animals, and contact a veterinarian if any of the symptoms are observed. Contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163 if you have questions.
Garrett Ford is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.