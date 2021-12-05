Alongside gifts, candy, and other goodies, it is common to receive or give a Christmas poinsettia this time of year. Poinsettias are popular holiday plants because their colorful bracts - the specialized leaf that is red or other colors - complement holiday décor very well.
Poinsettias are often received and used for a single Christmas and then discarded with the Christmas tree. With the proper care and maintenance, a poinsettia may serve you for several years.
Poinsettias are native to parts of Mexico where they commonly occur as large shrubs or small trees. You can find them outdoors in southern Florida and along the gulf coast, but, unfortunately, it gets too cold for us in Northeastern Oklahoma to plant a poinsettia outdoors. Our freezing temperatures will make quick work of this tropical plant. So, we must keep it indoors and while there is no guarantee that the plant will be able to bloom next December, here are a few tips if you would like to try.
During December, be sure to keep the plant in a well-lit location of the house and ensure it is out of the way of drafts and appliances. Water it only when it is dry and do not allow it to stand in water that may collect in its foil wrapping or plant saucer.
Following Christmas, you will need to provide some extra attention to your poinsettia, and it is easy to do if you associate your poinsettia care schedule with other holidays.
New Year's Day - fertilize with a complete, all-purpose houseplant fertilizer at recommended rates. Continue to provide copious light for prolonged color and bloom.
Valentine's Day - Check the plant for signs of insect pests and if it has become stretched or leggy, cut it back to about 6 inches tall.
St. Patrick's Day - Remove faded and dried plant parts and add more potting soil if needed. Keep the plant in a bright interior location.
Memorial Day - Perform heading cuts to promote lateral branching and repot to a larger container using a sterile growing mix.
Father's Day - Move the poinsettia outside for the summer; place in indirect sunlight.
Fourth of July - Prune again for compactness or to increase lateral branching if the plant is not dense enough for your liking. Continue to fertilize and move into full sun.
Labor Day - Move indoors to a spot that gets at least six hours of direct light. As new flush of growth begins, decrease fertilizer amount.
Autumnal Equinox - On or near Sept. 21, give the plant 13 hours of uninterrupted darkness - put the plant in a closet, basement, or under a box - and 11 hours of bright light each day. Maintain low night temperatures around 60 degrees. Continue to water and fertilize. Rotate the plant daily to give all sides even light.
Thanksgiving - Discontinue the short day/long night treatment. Put the plant in a sunny indoor area that gets at least six hours of direct light. Reduce water and fertilizer.
Christmas - Enjoy your poinsettia and begin the process again!
Garrett Ford is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
