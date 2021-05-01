One thing you can rely on is that people change as they age, and so do their relationships with siblings. Having a clear understanding of healthy adult sibling roles starts with re-evaluating what existing relationships are.
Some siblings get stuck in childhood roles. For example, "the youngest needs protection" or "the oldest has the most responsibility." This can lead to resentment, tension and unfair sharing of family responsibilities, especially if you share the care of aging parents.
It could help to take a fair, realistic look at your siblings as they are as adults, with adult responsibilities and capabilities. Ask yourself if your expectations and perceptions are accurate or outdated.
Another thing to think about is what type of relationship you have with your adult siblings. Most research shows that there are at least five types of sibling relationships:
• Intimate - extremely devoted, placing sibling relationship above all others.
• Congenial - close and caring friends; but place a higher value on marriage and parent/child relationships.
• Loyal - based on common family history, maintain regular contact, participate in family gatherings and are there in times of crisis.
• Apathetic - don't really feel connected and have infrequent to no contact.
• Hostile - based on resentment and anger.
Of those five types, the healthiest adult sibling relationships are either congenial or loyal. Viewing your siblings as close friends and having some family loyalty can come in handy as you get older and your social circle shrinks. Many older adults find sibling relationships more satisfying and reliable in their lives. Some look at sibling relationships as an hourglass effect. Very close in the early years, slim to none in the teen to young adult years, then growing closer as the years go by.
If you have a sister, consider yourself extremely lucky. Research shows that sister-sister relationships remain a constant strong bond throughout life. Even brother-sister relationships are reported as strong and supportive. Both of those out rank the brother-brother relationships. This has been somewhat attributed to a female's emotional expressiveness and a traditional role as a nurturer.
As a parent, you can have a huge impact on your children's older adult life by encouraging healthy, supportive sibling bonds. It may also affect your own health and well-being because siblings with already established healthy relationships are much more equipped to take care of you as you age.
I am lucky to have two brothers, one just 16 months younger and the other 10 years younger. I suppose if you read the paragraph about having a sister, maybe they are lucky to have me. We talk almost daily through our group text, so thanks technology for making it easier for us to communicate.
Evaluate your relationships and if you feel like you need to work on them. Today would be a great day to start. If you have a good relationship, it would be a great day to get together and enjoy your friends: your brothers and sisters!
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
