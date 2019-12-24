In October 1963, Andy Williams released a new song about all the get-togethers between family and friends. "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" remains a holiday classic. But this period can also be the most stressful time of the year.
In fact, I read recently that, with all the goings-on in D.C. and elsewhere, many Americans are avoiding the 24-hour news coverage because it creates too much stress. Well, as Christmas approaches, I am going to focus on positive things.
We are blessed to live in the United States of America, where our forefathers recognized the value of creating national holidays to share as citizens. On Oct. 3, 1789, President George Washington issued his proclamation designating Thursday, Nov. 26, as a day of public thanks-giving for the creation of a new constitution. He wrote: "and whereas both Houses of Congress have, by their joint Committee, requested me to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness."
John Adams, James Madison and Abraham Lincoln also issued Thanksgiving Proclamations. However, it was President Lincoln who established the last Thursday in November as the national Day of Thanksgiving, exactly 74 years after Washington's original proclamation. In 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt signed a bill officially moving Thanksgiving to the fourth Thursday in November.
Of course, the world-wide celebration of Christmas has occurred for centuries, but following the Civil War, President Ulysses S. Grant declared Christmas a legal federal holiday in 1870. He hoped this action would help unite the country. The bill to make Christmas a holiday was introduced and approved in the House of Representatives and approved and passed to the Senate on June 28, 1870.
I believe that an understanding of our nation's history of resilience and dedication to keep and promote national unity, even in trying times, provides encouragement and hope for the future.
Recently, during Northeastern State University's 27th Lights On program at Seminary Hall, I mentioned the hallmark of any great community is the traditions it keeps. The fact that we've gathered at Seminary Hall for 27 years, with children of all ages, to welcome and kick off the holiday season is evidence of a wonderful community.
Further evidence of our outstanding community traditions is the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce. Approximately 90 entries entertained us for an hour and a half. And, of course, you can't mention the parade without remembering the life and contributions of one of our beloved community bankers, Gary Chapman.
At NSU, thousands of family members and friends joined us for our December Commencement Ceremonies. The colors of the season were on display in the Event Center as we celebrated the accomplishments of approximately 525 students.
In conclusion, I want to share a story with Oklahoma ties. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the release of the song "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." The song was based on a children's coloring book published 10 years earlier, in 1939, by Robert May for Montgomery Ward describing a rejected reindeer. As we know, Rudolph did not get to join in reindeer games because he had a bright shiny red nose. Then, one foggy Christmas Eve, Santa invited Rudolph to guide his sleigh and... well, you know the rest.
It is said that Bing Crosby, Dinah Shore and other singers turned down offers to record the song. Finally, Gene Autry, Oklahoma's adopted cowboy who has a town near Ardmore named for him, agreed to release the song and sold 2 million copies in its first season, eventually selling 12.5 million copies.
For me, the take away is that we should never underestimate the contributions of one person, or one tiny reindeer, to make the holiday season merry and bright for others.
Merry Christmas!
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
