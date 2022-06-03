COLUMN: Charcuterie boards can be delicious and healthy

It’s all the rage right now. Charcuterie – pronounced shar-koo-tuh-ree – boards are the latest conversational piece at parties for all occasions. In the simplest terms, it’s a tray loaded with all sorts of finger foods, commonly eaten as an appetizer. Think cured meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, veggies, fruits, pickled items, sauces, and spreads. The term “charcuterie” refers to the culinary art of preparing cured meats, meat that is ready to be eaten. As such, charcuterie boards most often contain meats like salami, prosciutto, summer sausage, ham, or cured chorizo. However, the best thing about charcuterie boards is you can use whatever foods you like!
Most any board or platter can be used, as long as it’s food-safe and not a 2x4 in your garage. Wooden cutting boards, platters, serving trays, or even butcher paper on your kitchen counter will work. When thinking about what to put on your charcuterie board, consider a variety of colors, textures, and flavors. Add foods that are sweet, savory, salty, and spicy. There’s something soothing about arranging food into a beautiful artwork display!
The healthiest of charcuterie boards are those that contain piles of fresh fruits and veggies, which are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. A charcuterie board can contain all five food groups in MyPlate: fruit, vegetable, grain, protein, and dairy. While processed meat is in the protein group, high intakes can increase the risk of cancer. Choose smaller amounts of meat and fill in the gaps with nuts and hummus. Choose whole grains, such as whole-grain crackers, and remember to not completely gorge yourself on the cheese.
Charcuterie board ingredient ideas include:
• Veggies: Cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, mini peppers, sugar snap peas
• Fruits: Grapes, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, dates, dried apricots
• Cheeses: Fresh mozzarella (soft), brie, cheddar (semi-hard), gouda, Havarti
• Meats: Salami, prosciutto, ham, summer sausage
• Nuts: Almonds, cashews, pistachios
• Breads: Whole wheat crackers, baguette slices, pretzels
• Pickled Elements: Olives, pepperoncinis, pickled okra
• Spreads: Olive oil, jalapeno jelly, stone ground mustard, hummus
Choose a large board or serving platter. Place all spreads in small serving dishes and arrange on the platter. Wash and slice all fruits and veggies. If needed, slice cheese, meat, and breads. Place ingredients that you want the most on the board first. Then fill in the gaps with your other items. Serve immediately.
Nuts, breads, dried fruits, and oil don’t have to be stored in the refrigerator, but other items like meat, cheese, etc. should be refrigerated promptly. Remember, food should only be at room temperature for two hours or less and if it is ninety degrees or warmer only one hour. If your charcuterie foods are out for an extended period of time, throw away the perishable items instead of keeping them for later.
I will be presenting a “Charcuterie Board” workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library on June 8 at 10 a.m. For more information or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, OHCE contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
