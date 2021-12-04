COLUMN: Chasing away the winter chill safely

For many Oklahomans, fuel-burning appliances such as fireplaces and wood stoves are popular and reliable ways to chase away the winter chill. However, using these types of appliances does come with some risks, so it is important to use them as safely as possible.
As the winter months make their chilly presence known, electric space heaters may also be an option for those who want to heat a specific area of their house. According to National Fire Protection Association statistics, half of all reported home fires occur in December, January and February. Fireplaces, wood stoves, and other fuel-burning appliances represent fire hazards, but taking a few easy precautions can cut your risk.
As a basic safety measure, keep fuel-burning appliances in good working order. They should be inspected and cleaned every fall by a certified professional. Chimneys should be free of obstructions and cracks. Inspect wood stoves for cracks or bulges, including checking the legs, hinges and door seals. Also, throughout the cold season, use a wire brush to regularly clean inside the stove.
Electric heaters should be inspected thoroughly, including checking the cord and plug for damage, before turning it on. Do not use the appliance if it is damaged in any way. Space heaters aren't designed to replace a home's heating system, but, when used safely and properly, they can provide plenty of supplemental heat for contained spaces in your home. While the heater is in use, make sure it's on a level, hard, nonflammable surface such as a ceramic tile floor and avoid placing it on top of other furniture where it could fall.
Do not use space heaters in damp, wet areas such as outdoors or in bathrooms unless the appliance is designed to operate in such conditions. Heaters should be plugged directly into the wall. If the heater's plug gets hot, it could be a sign the outlet may need to be replaced. Contact a qualified electrician for help. If you are in the market for an electric heater, look for a product with the Underwriters Laboratories certification mark. To ensure the appliance includes the most up-to-date safety standards, consider only the most recent models.
Burning the right type of fuel will also cut the risk of a fire sparking up. In wood burning stoves use only dry, seasoned hardwood, while pellet stoves only take dry, seasoned wood pellets. As tempting as a large roaring fire might be on an especially cold evening, build small fires that burn completely and generate less smoke.
Start by placing logs at the back of the fireplace or on a supporting grate. Do not overload the fireplace. Make sure the damper is open before you light the fire and leave it open until the ashes have cooled. This allows gases to escape. Avoid burning cardboard, trash, or other debris in the fireplace or wood stove. Do not use flammable liquids to light or relight a fire.
When electric heaters, fireplaces and wood stoves are in use, children and pets, as well as decorations, curtains and other flammable materials should be kept at least 3 feet away. Also, fireplace screens should cover the entire width of the fireplace and be sturdy enough to block any logs that begin to roll.
No fire should be unattended. Before you leave the house or go to bed, douse flames and ashes with water. After the ashes are cooled, put them in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid and store it at least 10 feet away from the house or other buildings. In addition, do not operate a space heater when you are not in the immediate area, while you are asleep or if you are away from the house.
Install smoke detectors on every level of your house. Since all fireplaces can generate carbon monoxide, also install CO alarms. Working smoke detectors and CO alarms will increase your chances of surviving a fire. Test them regularly and change the batteries at least once a year. Also take the time to create a family escape plan and practice it regularly so everyone knows what to do and where to go in case of a fire.
Following a few precautions will help you take advantage of that warmth without worrying about fire, electrocution or other hazards.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
