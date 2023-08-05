Head, heart, hands, and health – four simple words that have built a foundation for our youth.
Many of us hear the words and even if we don’t know what they stands for, we know they reference 4-H. It started as an idea and came to be in 1902 with the first club called “The Tomato Club” or “Corn Growing Club.”
Today, there are clubs for so much more than vegetable lovers. Interest clubs include robotics, large and small animals, fashion, art, cooking, and many more. If a student can think of it, a club or project can be made to help them learn more about it.
That is what 4-H is all about, giving an opportunity for hands-on learning to a child that might otherwise not have the chance to experience it. It is taking a child’s thought that they like the taste of a tomato and then showing them how they can grow their own, cook with it, and teach others about it. The premise of 4-H remains the same, providing ideas for everyday use and instilling in our youth that they can solve challenges in the world around them.
Almost every state has 4-H clubs partnered with a university within that state. For Oklahoma, that is Oklahoma State University through their extension offices. OSU is a land grant university and prides themselves as an ag and STEM educational leader. The state’s 4-H clubs help OSU reach Oklahoma’s youth and gives OSU a chance to give back.
What can a student do in 4-H? There isn’t just one answer to that question. 4-H can reach into any interest the youth has and beyond. For example, the shooting sports club has both shotgun and archery divisions. At first glance it looks like it is just about shooting and weapons, but these kids are learning about conservation of our natural resources, responsibility of handling weaponry, and still having fun doing something that interests them.
Recently, the Cherokee County Extension office hosted several day camps. One was a canning camp where dill and sweet pickles were made. Students learned how to cut vegetables and handle food safely. Some students learned where pickles came from because they had never seen the process. Another camp included cooking in dutch ovens with coals. Again, food safety was taught, and students were shown how to follow recipes. Macaroni and Cheese, chicken and stuffing, roasted vegetable, brownies, and cherry cobbler were all on the menu to try at the end of the night. True hands-on learning for our county youth.
Enrollment for 4-H opened back up on Aug. 1 and the Cherokee County OSU Extension office can help you sign up to join. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and is at 908 S. College in Tahlequah. This doesn’t just include the youth of the county though.
Carolan Schaefer is the new Cherokee County 4-H educator and would be happy to help volunteers sign up as well as youth. You can reach her at the office at 918-456-6163 or email her at carolan.schaefer@okstate.edu. There is a need for volunteers to help in existing clubs or to restart clubs that became inactive due to COVID-19. The shooting sports club mentioned above could use volunteers for both archery and shotgun. Some towns around the county used to have a club, but sadly have been forgotten.
Head, heart, hands, and health is what started 4-H, but members are what keep it going strong today.
Carolan Schaefer is the 4-H educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.