It’s 4-H fair season.
Many of us hear those words and think of showing animals. As discussed last week, I am new to this area. When I took this job with OSU Extension and was told there was a county fair, I was guilty of that exact same thought.
There is a livestock and small animal show at this fair and several open class events as well. But then there are the 4-H indoor exhibits and for many youth around here, those are the events they are entering.
What else can these kids do other than show animals? Leatherworking, candlemaking, making a presentation about their dog, and much more. The indoor exhibits for the fair are what most kids are working on right now.
How do I know? Because I have heard about their projects and have had the privilege to see a few – canned goods to sewing projects to dog training, the list goes on and on.
The Cherokee County Fair Book for 4-H indoor exhibits is over 60 pages long. There are eight categories that include communication and expressive art, science and technology, consumer/family living, health/lifestyle education, personal development and leadership, electricity and rocketry, environmental education, plants and animals, and personal development.
Within those divisions are more than 26 categories to enter items into. There is something for every kid, and this is a great opportunity to show off this county’s talent.
If you are new to county fairs like I am, you may be reading the list and thinking where would I begin? Fair books are available for pick up for free at the OSU Extension office at 908 S. College in Tahlequah. If your child is a member of 4-H, your leader has books also. Within these books are descriptions for every project you can enter in the indoor exhibits of the fair as a 4-H member. All first place winners from this fair will be taken to Tulsa State Fair on Sept. 26 to be entered and judged there as well.
The county will be hosting this year’s fair at the brand-new livestock arena at 1475 N. Douglas Ave. in Tahlequah. The fair will kick off on Sept. 6 and go through Sept. 9.
Keep a look out around town and you will see posters hanging from our local artistic youth advertising the fair.
These posters were all submitted as part of a poster contest that closed on Aug. 22. Winners will be announced very soon.
If you have questions about the fair or need a book, come by and see us at the office or give us a call at 918-456-6163.
Carolan Schaefer is the 4-H educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
