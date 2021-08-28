COLUMN: Cherokee County Fair is approaching

While area youth prepare to show livestock and indoor exhibits at the Cherokee County Fair, local adults have been preparing indoor exhibits as well.
This year's county fair begins on Wednesday, Sept. 8 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 11 at the fairgrounds, south of Tahlequah. Indoor exhibits are entered on Wednesday, Sept. 8, judged on Thursday, and open for fairgoers Thursday afternoon.
Wednesday afternoon will feature a tractor driving contest, bicycle races and the Cat and Dog Show. Thursday afternoon will include a rabbit and poultry show, in addition to the turtle race. They'll put all the terrapins under a box, then raise it up and the first to get outside the circle wins. There are categories for kids of all ages.
Friday is the 4-H Livestock Skills and Consumer Judging contests for the 4-H youth to show off their knowledge gained through their livestock and FCS project work.
All the large livestock will be exhibited on Saturday beginning with swine followed by sheep, dairy, beef, and goats. The OHCE and 4-H Fashion Revue contests will also be held on Saturday in the exhibit building. The horse show will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday to finish off the week-full of events.
Monday will be the final event of the fair; the Cattle Grading School and Contest will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 13. For more information or to schedule a local educational program about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, or parenting education, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
