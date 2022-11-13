COLUMN: Chocolate can be toxic to pets

With the holiday season in full swing, our households are likely to have more sweet treats in them than usual.
Some of us may have some of our leftover Halloween candy stashed away, so no sibling or parent can readily find it. However, there is a four-legged family member with a nose that is between 10,000 to 100,000 times more acute than a human nose. Your dog may be able to sniff out any candy that is laying around the house and ingesting it can be harmful to their health.
Dogs, just like humans, enjoy the sweet taste of chocolate. Cats, however, lack sweet taste buds, so they tend to not be readily drawn toward chocolate. While it is unlikely a cat will seek out a sweet treat on their own, it can still happen.
Chocolate contains caffeine and theobromine, which the human body can readily break down and excrete much more efficiently than dogs or cats can. Theobromine can remain in the dog's system for at least 17 hours. When untreated, dogs might develop severe anxiety, increased heart rate, muscle tremors, seizures, vomiting, and diarrhea. If the chocolate is sugar-free, it could contain xylitol, a toxin that can cause low blood sugar and liver damage in our pets.
Generally, the darker the chocolate, the higher the risk of illness to dogs. Cocoa powder, baker's chocolate, and dark chocolate contain the highest amounts of these substances. Milk chocolate has a lower concentrate and white chocolate has almost no amount of theobromine. However, some dogs may be sensitive to the amount of sugar and fat that are in white chocolate. Whether they ingest white, milk, or dark chocolate, it may lead to inflammation of the pancreas.
Size of the dog determines the severity of the chocolate consumption as well. For pets, chocolate consumption is dose dependent.
The smaller the animal, the less chocolate they can consume for it to be lethal, and the larger the pet the more chocolate it would take to constitute a lethal amount.
So what do you do if you suspect that your pet has gotten into your chocolate supply? The first thing you should do is collect any remaining evidence. B
y collecting the leftover wrappers, your vet will be able to identify the type of chocolate, as well as get a general idea of how much they consumed. Next, contact your local veterinarian. Your vet will be able to give your pet medication that can protect their gastrointestinal tract to help decrease absorption of the chocolate.
If you cannot contact your vet, then you may also try the animal poison control hotline at 888-426-4435. They will use the information you gathered about the chocolate and any signs you are seeing, along with your dog's weight and medical history to explain to you what concerns they may have for your pet.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
