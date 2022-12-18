COLUMN: Christmas cookie parties can bring holiday cheer

When hosting a cookie exchange, invite friends and/or family who also enjoy holiday baking.
Ask each guest to bring a large batch of one type of cookie. You can expand the definition of this party to include other treats, such as homemade candy, or other festive sweets. Everyone shares in one another's treats. This gives everyone the variety, and only requires each person to bake one recipe. Let everyone bring a few extra cookies for the table, and you have instant refreshments to serve.
Ask each guest to bring a half-dozen to one dozen cookies for each attendee, plus a few more for the party. They need to bring storage containers and plastic bags to take cookies home. It is a good idea, if this is your first cookie exchange, to have a stash of plastic storage bags, in case your guests forget to bring a container. Remind guests to store each variety in separate containers until serving. When cookie varieties are mixed they lose flavor and texture.
Ask each guest to bring copies of their recipe to share. Another great idea is to have the guest introduce their cookie and give a history or "story" about the recipe. Ask your guests to email their recipes to you, and assemble a booklet for everyone to take home. You will be less likely to have duplicate cookie recipes, and you will have an instant party favor for your guests.
Prepare a table for everyone to set out cookies. Spread a festive cloth on the table and play festive music. Have each guest place their cookie gifts on one table for the exchange, and have another table for the cookies that will be enjoyed during the party.
Everyone loves to play games, and your guests will have a great time with this one. Give each member a bracelet or necklace made with a red ribbon and jingle bell or candy cane attached. Any time someone is caught saying the word "cookie" or "delicious," the person who "caught" them, takes their necklace/bracelet. The person with the most accessories at the end of the party wins a prize.
A new fad seems to be decorating cookies. You can add a decorating activity to your party and have a prize for the best-decorated cookie. Make a simple Christmas tree or gingerbread cookie, and have a variety of icing colors and sprinkles for your guests to decorate their cookie. You could even have each guest bring one item for the decorating activity. Serve at least one holiday beverage, such as eggnog or hot cider along with coffee, tea, juice, and milk.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
