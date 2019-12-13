Many plants are associated with the Christmas celebrations. Most of these have stories that give them special significance for the season.
With the most popular plants, their significance is usually that they remain green throughout the winter. For thousands of years evergreen trees, mistletoe, and holly have been an essential part of celebration rituals. The fact that they remained green during wither has earned them a special place at winter solstice celebrations. Bringing green plants inside and decorating them in winter signifies a defiance of winter's cold.
The poinsettia is a newcomer to the Christmas plant category. It has been popular for less than 200 years. The legend that goes with it is that it bloomed on Christmas Eve for a little Mexican girl that didn’t have money for a gift.
Christmas celebrations have not always been embraced in the United States. For some time, it was banned because it was considered to be too much like the ancient Winter Solstice festivals. Schools in Boston stayed open on Christmas Day through 1870, and students who stayed home were expelled.
In 1852, a Cleveland minister nearly lost his job for allowing a tree to be placed in his church. That same year, a Catskill farmer hauled two ox-sleds of evergreen trees to New York City and sold them all.
The Victorian era is commonly considered from the mid 1800s to early 1900s. At this same time, Christmas celebrations were gaining popular acceptance. As Christmas celebration traditions from around the world were thrown into the melting pot of the Victorian Christmas, many true and false legends were adopted.
The peppermint pig became a symbol of good health, happiness, and prosperity. Santa Claus was given the red suit and reindeer in 1863. Christmas stockings, candy canes, and Christmas cards are examples of celebration rituals that have become traditions.
The Christmas pickle ornament is supposed to have a long tradition in Germany. The biggest problem with the German pickle tradition is that no one in Germany heard of it until it became popular in the U.S. Now the Legendary Pickle Ornament is available from centuries-old family workshops in Germany.
The same company also produces the good-luck carrot ornament, the good-luck acorn ornament and the red pepper and red onion ornaments.
It seems if you have a product to sell at Christmas with a good enough story, the world will beat a path to your door.
Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer was fabricated in 1939. In 1,000 years, they may wonder what caused red-nosed reindeer to become extinct.
It has been over 120 years since the “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” appeared in the New York Sun.
Traditions, legends, rituals, and celebrations come and go, but the true meaning of Christmas lives on.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
