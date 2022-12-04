COLUMN: Christmas tree care helps to make for better holiday experiences

With Thanksgiving over, families are gearing up for the holiday season.
Christmas trees are a common decoration. Germany is credited with starting the tree tradition in the 16th century, when Christians brought decorated trees into their homes. Now there are 25-30 million fresh Christmas trees sold in the U.S. every year. There are close to 350 million trees growing on farms in the U.S. alone. It can take as many as 15 years to grow a tree of 6-7 feet or as little as four years. The top Christmas tree producing states are Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Washington.
Selection of the "perfect" tree can be an enjoyable experience, and by following a few simple steps, a tree that meets your needs can be easy to find. The first thing to do when getting ready to purchase a tree is to determine where it will go. Take into consideration room space, ceiling height, how many sides will be displayed, and who has access to that area. You may want to think of a different space if you have children or pets who will get tangled up in the tree.
Secondly, you need to think about where you are getting your tree. Will you be cutting it down yourself, or buying one pre-cut? Determine what would be best for you and your family.
Several native-grown trees are common in Oklahoma, such as Virginia pine, Leyland cypress, white pine, and Arizona cypress. There can be other trees depending on the operation's preference. Virginia pines have good needle retention, fragrance, and are suitable for ornaments. Arizona cypress can be found in colors ranging from green to almost silver. This tree holds needles well, but can require a great deal of water to keep fresh. White pine has softer texture needles that grow on more pliable limbs. Needle retention of white pines are fair, but other pines hold their needles better. Leyland cypress is a fairly new tree for the Oklahoma market. It has a lighter green color and more flexible limbs. It also has an attractive shape. However, these trees do dry out quickly if not well watered. Pre-cut trees can branch out Fraser firs, Noble firs, and Nordmann firs.
After you purchase your tree, the next task is keeping it alive for the weeks to come. Assuming a relatively fresh Christmas tree was purchased, there are certain steps that will assist in maintaining the freshness. For pre-cut trees, the base should be sawed off about 1 inch above the original cut. This also goes for trees that you cut down yourself, but have allowed the base to dry out.
Cut trees should be placed in warm water to help prevent any sap from clogging the tree. It is normal for the tree to drink the most water during that first week after cutting. Research has indicated that no water additives are needed, but it is critical that the tree's base not be allowed to dry. General care and maintenance include placing the tree away from sources of heat. Trees will not spontaneously combust, but will support combustion when they stop taking up water and become dry. Some other pointers to consider is to turn the lights on the tree off when no one is home. This saves energy and reduces the heat on the tree. Finally, remove the tree from the house before it becomes overly dry.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
