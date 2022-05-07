COLUMN: Clean your cookware after a flood

Floodwater can bring silt, raw sewage, oil, and chemical wastes into your home. If these compounds come in contact with food, it makes the food unsafe to eat. Wash and sanitize metal, glass, or ceramic pots, pans, dishes, and utensils in contact with flood water.
To wash these kitchen items, follow these tips: Remove detachable parts, such as blades, plastic or wooden handles, and screens. Wash dishes, pots, pans, and utensils and detached parts in hot, soapy water. Water for washing and sanitizing must be certified safe to use. Use a stiff brush to get into all corners. Rinse items in non-contaminated, clear, hot water.
To sanitize the same kitchen items: Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 tablespoon of unscented chlorine bleach in 1 gallon of warm (not hot) water. (Hot water causes bleach to dissipate, making it less effective). Completely immerse all cleaned pots, pans, dishes, glassware, and utensils in the sanitizing solution for 10-15 minutes. Remove all pieces and let them air dry in a clean and sanitized dish rack. Using a dish towel could re-contaminate the dishes. Boiling cookware can also be used as an alternative sanitizing step. Empty and clean and sanitize the sink after washing each sinkful of dishes and utensils.
Discard these dishes, pots, pan, and utensils: Bowls, cups, cutting boards, and any utensil or container made of porous material that can absorb water, such as wood. Thoroughly wash countertops with soap and water, using hot water. Rinse and sanitize them by applying a solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of drinking water, or the cleanest, clearest water available. Allow to air-dry.
Iron Pots, Pans, and Utensils: Wash with soap and water, using a stiff brush, scouring powder, or steel wool. If rust remains, wipe items with an oil-saturated cloth or a commercial rust remover. If using a commercial rust remover, be sure to follow the label instructions. Wash again in hot, soapy water, rinse, and dry thoroughly. Season iron pans and utensils with a generous amount of unsalted cooking oil.
Stainless steel, nickel-copper alloy, nickel, or chrome-plated metals: Wash thoroughly and polish with a fine-powdered cleanser. If hardware is broken so that base metal is exposed and rusted, wipe with kerosene. Then wash and dry the surface. Wax after each use to prevent further rusting.
Aluminum pans and utensils: Wash thoroughly with hot soapy water. Scour any unpolished surfaces, such as the insides of pans, with soapy steel wool pads.
However, do not scour plated aluminum surfaces because it might remove the finish. Sanitize in a bleach solution - 1 tablespoon unscented chlorine bleach per gallon of warm, not hot, water.
For more information about cleanup after a flood, and more, contact me at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
