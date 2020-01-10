Clothes moth are well known as pests of stored woolens but they also feed on a wide range of fibers of animal origin, including hair, fur, silk, felt and feathers. Most damage is done to articles left undisturbed for a long time, such as an old military uniform, blankets, wool upholstery, feathered hats, old furs, piano felts, and especially wool carpets under heavy furniture.
There are two types of clothes moths in this area. This webbing clothes moth and the casemaking clothes moth both have about 1/4-inch bodies and 1/2-inch wingspan. Both clothes moths are of pale yellow straw color and are often mistaken for the Indian meal moth, which is extremely common in kitchens. However, the adult clothes moths do not feed and are rarely seen because they avoid light.
Clothes moth are not the moth flying around lights at night, but will more likely be found in a dark closet or storage chest. Female moths lay 100-300 eggs that hatch in four to eight days in warm weather, or up to 21 days in cool temperature. Heated buildings enable clothes moths to continue development during winter months. The larval stage of clothes moths is a creamy-white caterpillar up to 1/2-inch long.
Clothing and blankets in constant use are seldom damaged by clothes moths, nor are rugs that get a normal amount of traffic or are routinely vacuumed.
Moth-proofing is a chemical treatment given to fabrics that protect them from insects without leaving any odor. The process is considered permanent and must have been applied when the item was manufactured. Off Moth Proofer repels clothes moths for one storage season using a formulation of lavandin oil gel protected by a strong membrane. The gel slowly dries into a powder which indicates that the product needs to be replaced.
Cedar closets have generally been overstated as a control of wool pests. Cedar oil vapor kills young larvae, but older larvae and adults are not affected by the oil. Cedar lumber will lose oils overtime, and after three years will not kill any fabric pest.
Mothballs are used by many people to repel moths. In fact, mothballs are not a repellant and work only as a fumigant. As mothballs evaporate they produce vapors that, in sufficient concentration, will slowly kill insects. To be effective, they must be sealed in an airtight container. If the container is not airtight the low concentration of chemicals will only weakly repel adults, and any larvae already on the clothes will continue to feed.
Freezing can be successfully used to control clothes moths. Place the fabric in polyethylene bags, squeeze out as much air as possible and deep freeze for three days.
Moths are less likely to feed on clean fabrics than on heavily soiled ones, and are more attracted to materials soiled with perspiration, milk, tomato juice, coffee or gravy.
Moth prevention and eradication is fairly effective with proper inspection, cleaning, and storage of susceptible articles.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
