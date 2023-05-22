It’s commencement season in Tahlequah and across the United States.
High schools, colleges, and universities are closing out the end of the academic year with a grand dress-up ceremony to honor the Class of 2023. Traditions have a lot to do with how each ceremony is conducted. For Northeastern State University, like much of higher education, the regalia worn by members of the university community and the music played are very important and reflective of their origins in universities in medieval Europe.
NSU held five commencement ceremonies where we recognized about 1,100 graduates. It is uplifting to join our students and their loved ones to hear a brief speech from someone who has/is making a difference. But most importantly, it is heartwarming for each student to hear their name as they walk across the stage. Years of hard work, sacrifice, and support of loved ones combined with the impact of engaged faculty and staff have finally culminated with the conferring of a bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree.
In preparation for NSU’s commencements, I spent time reflecting on the value of a college degree. Although some voices in 2023 are capturing media attention by disparaging the degree’s relevance, the fact is their rhetoric does not match the reality. Most of the critical occupations in Oklahoma require at least one degree. I also want to quickly say we need more high school and career tech graduates.
So, what is the value of a college degree? I want to share some of my thoughts and a couple from a generic internet search. My grandmother, who had a third-grade education, always wanted more education. When I finally started college as a first-generation, non-traditional student, she would often say, “Keep going and earn your degree. No one can take your education from you.”
On average, people with a bachelor’s degree earn approximately $1.1 million more over their lifetime than those with a high school diploma. And yes, at 24, a recent college grad may be earning about what a person with a high school diploma is making, but that will not be the case when the same two individuals are in their early 30s. A university graduate’s salary will, on average, increase exponentially.
A person with a bachelor’s degree overall has better health outcomes. Certainly, we recognize that many college grads work in positions where health insurance is available and are less likely to endure layoffs which can mean less stress. However, I also remember taking a personal health class where I learned everything from CPR to the benefits of moderate exercise over your life span.
We’ve all heard, “If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life.” I agree with this statement and have found that college grads have more satisfaction in their careers. If you are satisfied with what you do for at least 40 hours per week, you will be healthier and happier. Furthermore, you are likely to have more recreation time, which has significant mental health benefits.
From my internet search, I enjoyed an article from American Public Media that reported parents with degrees are more likely to read to their children, which helps their kids to be better prepared for school. It is amazing to see how the actions of one generation can impact the next and the next.
Lastly, the Pew Research Center has some very interesting information about the value of a college degree — pros and cons. I gleaned from one of their articles that earning a college degree is good for intellectual growth. I am fully committed to lifelong learning because of my early college experiences and the discipline and habits I developed to meet the rigor and make the grades.
Congratulations to the high school and college graduates of the Class of 2023. Commit yourself now to lifelong education. Expanding your education will positively impact your life and the lives of those who follow you.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
