COLUMN: College graduates are career-ready

I often hear that we need high school graduates to be college or career ready. The two-letter word “or” implies two separate propositions or paths. Although I think I understand the sentiment behind “college or career ready,” I respectfully disagree that college ready and career ready are mutually exclusive. Oklahoma’s higher education system is a critical element of making sure students are career ready.
Northeastern State University takes great pride in being Oklahoma’s Immersive Learning University. We want our students to graduate with real-world and real-time experiences in the professional workforce arena. This means immersive and experiential training is embedded within the entire academic experience.
NSU Destination 2023 (D23) established a 10-year framework of how we provide immersive learning experiences. Since 2013, we have reviewed programs and cocurricular activities to determine the current availability and breadth of existing immersive learning activities. We ensure that each student has the opportunity to apply disciplinary knowledge to real-world problems by enhancing existing and developing new community-based learning experiences using internships, course-based projects and co-curricular opportunities. D23 charges us to integrate career engagement throughout the collegiate experience, connect curriculum-to-career applications to help students relate their learning to real-world applications and provide ongoing career counseling opportunities throughout their academic experience. Lastly, we have worked to increase the percentage of students participating in internship and externship experiences.
A quick review of Oklahomaworks.gov (2018-2028) will show that 66 of the top 100 critical occupations in our state require at least one degree. This includes teachers, registered nurses, logisticians in aerospace, accountants, mechanical engineers, etc. Eight of these top critical occupations require a master’s or doctoral degree, including physicians and surgeons, veterinarians, physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, and physician assistants.
It is clearly evident that professional careers require college and university training. In other words, earning a degree or degrees is/are essential to being career ready. NSU stands alongside our partners in business, health care, public schools, governmental and tribal services and countless other entities that hire our graduates.
Elected officials across the state recognize we desperately need more teachers, registered nurses and engineers. All three of these high vacancy careers require a bachelor’s degree. I trust that in the current legislative session, additional revenue will be committed to supporting higher education’s role to produce more graduates in these areas and the other 63 occupations that require at least one degree.
College graduates are career ready, and we need more, not fewer, graduates to meet current workforce demands.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
