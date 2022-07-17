COLUMN: Common tomato issues and how to solve them

Many home gardeners are fortunate enough to finally be able to enjoy a bountiful harvest of tomatoes from their home garden. Unfortunately, growing your own food sometimes can come with a couple of hurdles to jump over.
Tomatoes are in the family Solanaceae, also known as the nightshade family. At first not everyone trusted the fruit, as they were actually seen as evil because of their similar appearance to poisonous nightshade. However, now tomatoes are one of the most widely grown horticultural crops.
There are several common physiological disorders that tomatoes can face, such as catfacing, blotchy ripening, yellow shoulder, sunscald, blossom end rot, cracking, blossom drop, and leaf rolling just to name a few.
If you are seeing some malformed tomatoes coming out of the garden, you are probably experiencing catfacing. Tomatoes like this often have misshapen fruit that can then have brown scars at the blossom end that sometimes run up the sides of the fruit. This is due to improper pollination, or cool day and/or night temperatures, or very hot dry days.
Sometimes we think that a tomato is ready for harvest, but come to find out it has uneven ripening and blotchy yellow spots on it. Pinpointing the exact cause of this can be difficult. High nitrogen, low potassium, high temperatures, certain viruses, or insect pressure can all cause this uneven ripening.
Yellow shoulder disorder has uneven ripening as well, but this is mainly marked by yellow or green coloration on the upper part, or shoulder, of the tomato fruit. This is usually caused by a lack of potassium, or extreme temperatures.
Sunscald can be recognized by a white to tan blistered area at or near the top of the fruit. Just like a sunburn on humans, this is caused by too much sun. We see this in tomato plants that are pruned too heavily and don't have enough foliage to protect the fruit.
Blossom end rot is another very common disorder that we see in tomatoes. A dry, leathery dark brown or black area can be found at the bottom of the fruit, where the blossom would have been. This is caused by a lack of calcium or irregular watering periods.
A quick note about tomato watering is that tomatoes do not enjoy huge variation in their watering schedule. They don't want the soil to be bogged down with water then taken to the next extreme of little to no water available to them. Keeping soil moisture even with light fluctuations in wet and dry periods is what is best for tomatoes.
There are two different ways a tomato can crack. There is radial cracking where cracks originate from the stem and move downward, and then there is concentric cracking that comes from around the stem or end of the tomato. Both are due to inconsistent watering, and sometimes it is unavoidable. For instance, some parts of Cherokee County almost had a week straight of rain at one point. This was a lot of water all at once for our tomatoes, and this led to some fruit cracking.
Blossom drop is when we can see a ton of yellow flowers in our tomato garden, but never actually see any fruit. A tomato plant will abort its flowers if it is experiencing temperatures above 90 degrees or below 50 degrees, relatively high humidity, excessive wind, or disease or insect damage.
Leaf rolling is when the leaves do just that-roll inwards. This can be seen after the plant has a heavy fruit load, heavy pruning, or wet soils. It is typically seen on the older leaves but can affect the whole plant. This condition is harmless and, typically, doesn't affect fruit quality or yield.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
