COLUMN: Community walking, running group adds more daily activity

There are many ways to add more activity into your daily routine - take a walk, work in the garden, climb the stairs, or dance the night away.
For basic health benefits, adults should aim for 30 minutes of moderate physical activity most days of the week. The Cherokee County Health Department, Cherokee Nation Public Health, Cherokee County Extension Service, TSET Healthy Living, and Cherokee County Active Living and Transportation programs are collaborating to help get people at all fitness levels active.
In addition to diet, physical activity is an important aspect of weight management. To manage body weight and prevent weight gain, 60 minutes of moderate physical activity is recommended on most days. Moderate physical activity includes any activity that takes about as much energy as a brisk walk, which is a pace of about two miles in 30 minutes. There are lots of reasons to get moving.
Physical activity helps relieve stress and makes you feel good. It will help you be more productive and sleep better. Physical activity is good for your health and helps achieve and maintain fitness and lowers the risk for chronic disease. To make physical activity a regular part of the day, choose activities that are enjoyable and can fit into a schedule. Some types of physical activity are especially beneficial.
Aerobic exercise or cardio activity is the cornerstone of most fitness training programs. Aerobic exercise causes you to breathe faster and more deeply, which maximizes the amount of oxygen in your blood. The better your aerobic fitness, the more efficiently your heart, lungs, and blood vessels transport oxygen throughout your body - and the easier it is to complete routine physical tasks and rise to unexpected challenges, such as running to your car in the pouring rain.
Aerobic exercise includes any physical activity that uses large muscle groups and increases your heart rate. Aerobic activities, such as walking, jogging, and swimming, are a great way to begin an exercise routine with no-to-low cost. Try biking, dancing, water aerobics - even leaf raking, snow shoveling, and vacuuming.
For your health and safety, it is important to consult with a health care provider before starting a new exercise plan, especially if you haven't been physically active. There are many activities to do at any age. Staying strong and flexible has many benefits. The walking/running group began on Sept. 13 and will run until Dec. 1. The group meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Hulbert City Park at 5:15 p.m.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
