COLUMN: Compounding the grammar problem

Welcome to the second Grammar Dog column. I trust you already know that Grammar Dog does not eat ungrammatical homework or amateur writing, so don’t try that one if you’re in school or posting on Facebook. Today we’re going to look at mistakes a lot of people make – Picky Grammar Points.
Compound Adjectives
Read this sentence: "We are going to change in person meeting times." Notice it can be read two ways. Either we are going to do this changing personally, or we are going to change the type of meeting to an in-person one.
Huzzah! A use for the hyphen. Compound adjectives may be spelled as a single word or as two words. Avoid the confusion. Use the hyphen if it's two words.
Spelling Compound Words
Grammar Dog asks, "How would you spell the words in parenthesis?"
I went to Walmart in my (pick up) to (pick up) some things. 1. pick up/pick up; 2. pickup/pickup; 3. pickup/pick up; 4. pick up/pickup
Don’t look it up. Your spellcheck will not tell you the answer is C.
Generally compound nouns – pickup – are spelled as single words. Compound verbs – pick up – are spelled as separate words. But compound adjectives as in “pick up lines for meeting new people” vary, so Grammar Dog says look them up, guys and gals.
Only Pay for What's Misplaced
What do you think is wrong with these sentences?
1. I have been oversleeping for a long time.
2. I jumped out of bed as the sun rose and took a swim
3. For sale – a van for a large family with ample seats.
The grammatical name for this error is misplaced modifier. This error occurs most often with adverbial modifiers that indicate time – when something happened – and often at the end of a sentence. Find sentence one and quietly move “for a long time” to the front of the sentence, thus assuring a more probable meaning.
The first sentence has an adverbial modifier indicating time in the middle of the sentence. Move “as the sun rose” to the front of the sentence, thus keeping the sun from taking a swim.
Sentence three has a misplaced adverbial prepositional phrase. Unless you’re trying to be funny, place “with ample seats” after van.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
