Congratulations to the area's high school seniors who make up the Class of 2021; you did it. To the 1,336 graduates of Northeastern State University who completed the degree requirements for their respective baccalaureate, master's and doctoral degrees, we are so proud of you.
Each you have or had the opportunity to participate in a grand celebration of your accomplishments, in what is commonly known as commencement. Although the respective graduation events recognize past achievements, these celebrations also mark the gateway to a new beginning or new chapter in your life.
Before I focus on the new beginning, it is vitally important that we take a brief look in the rear-view mirror. Most major accomplishments do not occur in a vacuum. Many of the students I interact with at NSU's commencement give credit to their families. These students are very fortunate to have loving families, many of which provided financial support and made great sacrifices. These supportive families did so willingly so their students could have more and better opportunities – more than they or their parents had.
As a first-generation college graduate, I know firsthand the opportunities I had because of the love and sacrifice of those who came before me. I recall fondly talking to my paternal grandmother, who had a third-grade education, about what it was like to be a college student. Born in 1906, she was part of the "Greatest Generation" and had to quit school to work on the farm and help raise her younger brothers and sisters. She survived the Great Depression, Dust Bowl and two world wars. I hope each of you will express your love and appreciation to family members who have done so much for you along your educational journey.
Degree candidates also express appreciation to faculty and staff who have helped them. Our faculty invest years in gaining advanced degrees to become subject matter experts so they can share their knowledge and professional experiences with the next generation of students. At NSU, we are also blessed to have caring staff committed to our students' success by providing a wide array of services. It is heartwarming when a graduate gives the commemorative coin received as freshmen to a faculty or staff member who made a difference in that student's life. I love the coin tradition!
Commencement is basically a ceremony wherein degrees are conferred on graduating students. The highest honor I have as president of NSU is to confer degrees. It gives me great joy to say I am "conferring these degrees with all the rights, ranks, privileges and responsibilities such a degree carries among scholars." Rights, ranks, privileges and responsibilities are forward-looking. In other words, you have earned the degree – now it is time to go and do great things with it.
To the high school and college graduates of the Class of 2021, you have overcome a worldwide crisis, one that we have not experienced since 1918. COVID-19 changed so many aspects of daily living. It caused pain and financial hardships. However, it did not steal the joy of accomplishment nor diminish the optimism that you should be feeling right now as you start your next chapter.
Take the hard lessons learned over the past 14 months and transform them to create a better, brighter future. And regardless of where the road takes you, remember that family and friends are essential to your overall well-being and success.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
