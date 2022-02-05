OSU Extension and OHCE invite you to text your best friend and join us for a virtual Valentine's party. The theme for the free event is "friendship" because when you get right down to it, friends are truly essential to our happiness. This second in a series of virtual OHCE holiday events will take place on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, 7 p.m. via Zoom.
The weather may be cold, but who cares? There's no need to dress up, have a date, or even leave the house for this party. All you need is access to Zoom. Just go to your favorite app store and download Zoom to your mobile device or visit zoom.us to download the app to your computer.
Donna Jung, Family and Consumer Science Extension educator from Canadian County will teach us how to make our own bath bombs.
Remember how fun it was to trade Valentine's with everyone in your class? Connie Wollenberg, McClain County Extension, will demonstrate techniques for handmade Valentine cards. We challenge everyone to send Valentine's to at least five good friends this year.
We need a decadent dessert for Valentine's Day, so Dea Rash, Payne County FCS educator will show us how to prepare a beautiful Valentine trifle featuring heart-shaped strawberries. Share it with your BFF, or keep it all to yourself. It's up to you.
OSU Extension is also proud to present an educational lesson by OHCE member from Tulsa County, Dolores Williams, who will share "Getting our Hearts Right - Three Keys to Better Relationships." Leader Lessons, such as this one, are staples of OHCE group meetings and always contain unbiased, science-based information from Oklahoma State University.
There are several ways to register for this virtual Valentine event. One is to find our event page on Facebook. Search for "Valentine's Day with Friends." Register at bit.ly/OHCEfriends.
Oklahoma Home and Community Education is a county-based, statewide organization with a unique relationship with OSU Extension. OHCE members also have a lot of fun learning together and serving their communities through various community service projects. You can learn more about OHCE at their website: ohce.okstate.edu.
For more information contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
