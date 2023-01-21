COLUMN: Consumers should go for the green

Consumers face a lot of "green-washing," that is, products that oversell sustainability to make sales.
Consumers are left wondering if some products are greener than others and what green really does mean. Fortunately, consumers looking to green their purchases have some options. The Environmental Protection Agency has created a program called "Design for the Environment."
Design for the Environment is a product-labeling program. Manufacturers must meet EPA's stringent testing requirements and pass an application process before placing the label on any product. By choosing products that bear the Design for the Environment label, you are getting a high-performing product that is safer to use. Using the Design for the Environment label as a guidepost will help determine which products are really greener and better for the environment.
The EPA began labeling consumer products in 2005. Currently, there are approximately 500 consumer products with the Design for the Environment label, with more added all the time. Some household products that may qualify to receive the Design for the Environment label include cleaners, laundry detergent, and floor care products.
In Oklahoma, you won't have to look far to find products with the label. A number of national manufactures, including S.C. Johnson and Son, Clorox, and Dial will feature products with the label. These products will be on the shelves of chain stores and with local retailers. To see the Design for the Environment label, visit http://www.epa.gov/dfe/.
Remember that "green" products can still be harmful or poisonous if used improperly or are ingested. According to their website, the Oklahoma Poison Control Hotline answers more than 5,000 phone calls a year. Help prevent poisonings by storing all household chemicals in areas inaccessible to and out of reach of children.
For more information or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, and OHCE, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
