COLUMN: Control calories, fat intake this holiday season

The holiday season is here and gone in a flash; however, weight gain from excess calories won't be gone as quick.
Whether it be special family gatherings, office parties, or simply making your favorite holiday goodies, it can be difficult to not overindulge. It is challenging even for the most disciplined people to have fun at special occasions without overdoing it with excess calories from all the wonderful food choices holidays tend to bring.
Most people think that since the holidays come around only once a year it's OK to let loose and eat all of the tempting foods. Holiday parties, big family meals, and other special events present the ideal situations for gaining weight. However, it's important to keep fat and calorie consumption in check. You will need to modify some eating behaviors in an attempt to prevent weight gain. If you don't, you'll likely ring in the new year with a few extra unwanted pounds.
Some behavioral techniques include self-monitoring through food recalls - journaling food intake, eating in moderation, eating slowly, increasing physical activity, and finding alternative activities that are not centered on food. On the day of a party or special family meal, think ahead and plan your caloric intake. Eat lightly at other meals in order to balance the fat and calories in the party food.
It would be a good idea to start the day with a light breakfast such as whole-wheat toast, low-fat milk and fruit. Lunch could be a salad with low-fat dressing, a whole-grain roll and nonfat yogurt for lunch. A piece of fruit would make an excellent afternoon snack. Planning ahead will give you more options at the party or special dinner.
While at the party, choose foods that you only get to eat during the holiday season. Do not waste fat and calories on ordinary foods such as potato chips and chocolate chip cookies. Not only is managing your food intake essential, especially during the holidays, but physical activity also is an important behavioral change that can be incorporated. Walking is a recommended activity for most individuals. Walking for 10 to 15 minutes, two or three times a day can help in relieving the stress that builds up during the holiday season.
Going for a walk may help you use food as a stress-coping mechanism. Those 10 to 15 minutes will burn up energy and may help relieve the consumption of additional food. It also will help burn off extra calories, tone muscles, and work off holiday stresses. It'll take time to instill permanent eating behavioral changes, but those changes are definitely worth it in the long run.
