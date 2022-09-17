COLUMN: County fair was a success

The Cherokee County Fair 2022 was a huge success. You may have read the excellent articles detailing fair events this past week. Our community is fortunate to have a news outlet that realizes the importance of recognizing youth and adults alike for their projects entered in the fair.
While some participants may wait until the last minute to throw something together to enter, most began working on their fair entries shortly after the close of the fair in 2021. Exhibitors learn new skills while completing the projects they enter in the fair. Photographers learn the elements that are important for a blue ribbon photo, and others may learn a variety of sewing techniques. Youth also learn responsibility of feeding and caring for livestock projects - big and small.
The Cherokee County Fair Board and Cherokee County Commissioners value the lessons youth who exhibit entries gain through their hard work and dedication. Events like the county fair take lots of planning and manpower. Thanks to our county commissioners for providing the resources and the fair board members, solid waste staff, ag teachers, 4-H volunteers, and my OSU Extension office staff for providing the countless hours necessary for the Cherokee County to host the best fair around.
The county fair tradition is woven into the fabric of nearly every American community. It presents opportunities for young people to foster life skills, such as communication, leadership, goal setting, work ethic, responsibility, and sportsmanship. Community service and volunteer leadership are at the root of the success of the county fair. Generations of community leaders have been born out of the principles instilled in our youth and their families through their involvement in 4-H and FFA, both institutions provide a legacy of volunteer service and youth development, renewing leadership to the local community and beyond.
While we weren't able to have the fair in our new location, there were many stories shared by adults who participated in the fair in this exact location years ago. I enjoyed listening to the stories and even had a few myself.
If you missed the fair this year, start planning for next year. We have fair books available you can peruse and begin preparing exhibits for the Cherokee County Fair 2023. For more information or to schedule an educational program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
