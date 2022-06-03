COLUMN: Cover crops are a viable option for soil erosion

Cover crops are when you grow a crop to enrich and protect the soil when it is typically bare. There is a long list of benefits that come along with planting a cover crop. The biggest one is to reduce erosion.
Conventional tillage without proper management raises the likelihood of wind and water erosion. By planting cover crops, the roots help hold the soil together so when those heavy rains or high winds come along, the soil is kept on site. The foliage also helps by slowing down raindrops.
Rain that comes in the form of a light mist – about 1 mm in diameter – travels at a speed of 4 meters per second squared, but if we get some heavy rain – about 5 mm in diameter – then we can expect those raindrops to be coming down at 9 meters per second square.
While a light mist isn't too much of a factor in soil erosion, those heavy rains can move large amounts of soil off site, aid in forming a soil crust, and assist sheet erosion if it is not properly protected. Not only do cover crops protect the soil but it also improves the soil health. When it comes time to terminate and incorporate those cover crops, you improve the organic matter, microbial activity and diversity, and aeration of the soil.
In general, cover crops can reduce weed pressure in vegetable production as well. Cover crops can reduce weed pressure by creating competition, shading out the weed seedlings, and/or producing allelochemicals that will suppress germination. Once the cover crops are terminated and left in the field as crop residue, they will continue to shade out weed seedlings.
Planting cover crops that are in the Brassica family will biofumigant the soil. When the plant cells in the Brassica family are broken, the chemical Glucosinolate and the enzyme Myrosinase are in the presence of water, they mix to create Isothiocyanate. This chemical acts like a biofumigant in the soil which can deter weed seed germination as well.
However, there is a flip side to having cover crops grown as well. The biggest downside of planting a cover crop is the additional cost that comes along with it. You now have an additional seed cost as well as the cost of planting, termination, and incorporation of these plants. If there is improper planning, then something that was once beneficial, now becomes a weed and a nuisance. Depending on the cover crop used, it could have negative effects on your next crop as well. There are ways to mitigate these effects such as allowing a certain number of days to pass after you terminate your cover crop to plant your cash crop.
Ultimately, cover crops are becoming an increasingly popular and more commonly used practice in vegetable production. Cover crops improve soil health, decrease erosion, and if properly managed then they can also reduce weed pressure.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
