COLUMN: Dealing with blister beetles

Blister beetles are common in the eastern and southern parts of the United States, including Oklahoma. Blister beetles can vary by species in shape, size, and color. They can be 3/8ths to 1 inch long and range in different colors such from solid gray to black, metallic, yellowish, striped or spotted.
The most common blister beetle in Oklahoma is the striped blister beetle. This beetle has several black and orange-yellow stripes along its back, but there are other species are also found in Oklahoma. All of these beetles contain a chemical called cantharidin. Even dead, dried blister beetles will contain this toxin.
Blister beetles complete one life cycle per year.
Adult beetles mate and the females lay eggs during the summer months in shallow cavities in the soil. These eggs then hatch in the fall, and the larvae immediately begin searching for food.
Their meal of choice during that stage is grasshopper eggs. After eating these egg clusters, they overwinter in the soil and then emerge as adults in late spring or early summer.
Blister beetles' populations are linked to grasshopper populations. So, if we see an increase in grasshoppers, we are likely to see an increase in blister beetles.
Blister beetles got their name through the reaction that the chemical they produce causes. When these beetles feel they are in danger, they excrete cantharidin through their leg joints.
This chemical is toxic and can lead to burns and blisters immediately or soon after coming into contact with it. If blisters or welts form, they are uncomfortable but usually not serious. The best initial treatment is to remove the cantharidin from whatever surface it has come into contact with by rinsing gently with water. These beetles prefer the flowering structures of plants but will also defoliate it no problem. Common host plants for blister beetles include pigweed, goldenrod, puncturevine, soybeans, peanuts and many more.
Striped blister beetles are gregarious and will occur in swarms. This clumping of beetles makes them easier to see when harvesting alfalfa fields, but if not caught in time, it increases the chances the remaining beetles that were killed in the harvesting are concentrated in one bale.
Blister beetles also pose a threat to animals that ingest them, particularly horses. The type of symptoms presented in a horse depends on the amount of cantharidin ingested.
If a small amount is consumed, then depression or mild colic may appear. Larger amounts can cause death within six hours. Some other signs of blister beetle ingestion in horses includes playing in the water with their muzzles, stiffness or an exaggerated "goose-stepping" gait, or noticeable contraction in the diaphragm.
If these symptoms appear, a veterinarian should be called to examine the horse and the forage should be inspected for blister beetles. Blister beetles can cause issues in ruminant animals as well, but we don't see near as many problems when compared to horses.
To decrease blister beetle populations, management of weeds and grasshopper populations is suggested. Controlling grasshoppers is difficult as they grow older and get bigger in size, so being vigilant in your crop scouting and catching them while they are young is best.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.