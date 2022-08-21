COLUMN: Dealing with herbicide damage

Pesticide labels provide information about how to safely handle and apply certain products.
Pesticide labels are legally enforceable, which is why you hear the saying, "The label is the law." The label is there to help reduce potential risks associated with that spray. It will go over the proper protective equipment to wear during application, reentry intervals, preharvest intervals, proper application rates, and much more information.
What happens when the label isn't followed or the spray gets someplace it isn't supposed to be? Herbicide damage can be identified as flattened or twisted stems and leaves that are abnormal shapes, sizes, texture, or colors. Herbicide damage can even create a poor germination stand. In more severe cases, the plant growth can be stunted and may even become brown and die.
Insects, certain weather conditions, root stress, and improper fertilizer applications can also cause some similar symptoms. So, there are things to do before you point fingers at herbicides for the damage done to plants. Check to see how many plants are affected. If it is herbicide damage, adjacent plants will show similar symptoms and will occur in two or more species. Symptoms can occur within a few days or several weeks after exposure to the herbicides. So, think about the timing as well.
Herbicide damage is typically the result of herbicides being misapplied. Sometimes drift can occur when herbicides are applied when there is too much wind. The wind will cause the herbicide to move from the desired area to the untreated area. Drifting herbicides can't usually be detected by the eye because of the fine mist. Many farmers and home gardeners have also reported damage to vegetable crops after applying livestock manure, compost, hay, or grass clippings to the soil. Some pesticides that are labeled safe for pastures and animal consumption can be active in the manure, grass clippings, or hay when harvested. Herbicides will eventually break down through exposure to sunlight, microbes, heat, and moisture. This is why it is important to have a conversation with producers before you use hay, clippings, or manure in your garden to see if they applied anything that can cause damage to your plants. There is nothing you can do after plants have been exposed and damaged. But if plants that have been exposed grow out of damage, their growth may be stunted. Recovery depends on vigor of affected plants, the amount of herbicide it received, type of herbicide used, and the growing conditions after contact.
Make sure you understand sprays you apply near your garden and have that conversation with producers to make sure any manure, compost, clippings, or hay is safe for garden use.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service.
