The term "medicated feeds" means feeds that contain FDA-approved medications intended to be included in animal diets.
This includes medications such as chlortetracycline (CTC) in mineral supplements fed to control anaplasmosis, antibiotics used in concentrate feeds and premixes, completed feeds and others.
This might be a good time of year for cow/calf producers to review the basics of the Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) requirements.
The FDA requires a VFD for all feed-use medically important antibiotics.
If you need to use one of these antibiotics with your animals, you must obtain a VFD from your veterinarian.
You should have an established veterinary-client-patient-relationship with the veterinarian in the state in which the cattle are located.
The only FDA approved medications are those used for treatment or control of specific diseases.
The longest duration any VFD can have is 180 days.
The VFD should specify an expiration date, which is the last day the feed can be used, not the date the drug becomes ineffective.
Extra-label use of FDA approved feed additives is strictly prohibited by law.
Good records are essential with VFD feeds, as well as any medications, to ensure proper withdrawal periods are observed.
All VFD feed records must be kept and available for inspection for two years by the issuing veterinarian, the cattle producer, and the feed mill that distributed the feed.
Record keeping, either computer based or by hand, can be a useful management tool.
Records can be used to evaluate treatment recommendations and help the veterinarian adjust based on documented results.
Note that there are several feed medications that do not require a VFD, such as ionophores and parasite control medications.
Garrett Ford is agriculture educator for the Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension office.
