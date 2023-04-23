Several closely related species of tent caterpillar occur in the western region of the United States and all are native to North America.
Common species include eastern tent caterpillar, Malacosoma americanum; forest tent caterpillar, M. disstria; western tent caterpillar, M.californicum; Sonoran tent caterpillar, M. tigris; southwestern tent caterpillar, M. incurvum; and Pacific tent caterpillar, M. constrictum. Tent caterpillars are generally hairy and reach about 2 inches in length when fully grown.
Two tent caterpillar species are of concern in Oklahoma: eastern tent caterpillar and forest tent caterpillar. Despite its common name, eastern tent caterpillar can be found as far west as the Rocky Mountains feeding on cherry, plum, crabapple, and occasionally, non-fruit trees, such as poplar, willow, and birch. Mature larvae are mostly black with a white stripe running down the middle of the back and several bluish-black spots on the sides.
Forest tent caterpillar is perhaps the most damaging tent caterpillar in North America because it is the most widespread and feeds on many hardwood species. Forest tent caterpillar is commonly encountered throughout the United States wherever hardwoods grow. Mature larvae are blue with a series of “keyhole”-shaped markings running down the middle of the back.
During outbreaks, eastern and forest tent caterpillars can defoliate wide swaths of forest habitat in a short time. Even in non-outbreak years tent caterpillars can cause enough damage to warrant control. Although several natural enemies attack tent caterpillars, predators and parasites cannot provide sufficient control of large caterpillar populations. Therefore, cultural and chemical control options are most often relied upon for management of tent caterpillars. Cultural control techniques include the physical removal and destruction of egg masses or larvae. During winter, trees can be inspected for the presence of egg masses, which should be pruned out or otherwise destroyed before egg hatch.
Chemical control efforts must target the larvae. A variety of insecticides are available for tent caterpillar control, including some over-the-counter products for homeowner use. Always read the label before applying any pesticide because some host plants may be susceptible to certain products. Some insecticides labeled for caterpillar control contain “reduced risk” materials, such as Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (Btk) or spinosad.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.